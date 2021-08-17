The COVID delta surge: 9 ways to protect your finances from new restrictions

COVID's extra-contagious delta variant has pushed new U.S. cases of the virus to levels not seen since February, and hospital intensive care units are filling up, particularly in the South.

Louisiana and Oregon have brought back mask mandates, requiring people to mask up in indoor public spaces. And Hawaii's governor last week issued an executive order that puts new restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings.

While no one expects to see widespread lockdowns in the U.S., even regional or statewide closing orders could spell trouble for Americans’ livelihoods, especially for workers still hurting from last year.

You need to be prepared. Here are nine things you can do to protect your finances ahead of new restrictions.

1. Keep saving

As the first wave of the pandemic swept over the country in the spring of last year, the one piece of financial advice that just about every expert agreed on was for consumers to build emergency funds.

Apparently, people listened. In April 2020, the U.S. personal savings rate — the percentage of disposable income that people are setting aside for the future — soared to nearly 34%, the highest since the Bureau of Economic Analysis began keeping track in 1959.

Nearly a year later, in March of this year, the savings rate was still strong at about 27%.

If you managed to preserve your emergency fund during the initial lockdowns, try to keep making regular contributions. As long as the money is stashed in a high-yield account, your savings will continue to grow at a better-than-usual rate, leaving you more to fall back on.

2. Sharpen your credit score

If new clampdowns put your job at risk, you may need to take out a personal loan to help cover your expenses.

And if your credit score isn’t great, it’ll be a lot harder to get a loan at a decent interest rate. The best way to make sure your credit score is in good shape is to check up on it every month.

These days, it's easy to see your credit score for free online, and companies that help you access your score often provide free credit monitoring services, too.

You'll be notified any time your score changes and get helpful tips on how to put your score back on track if it takes a hit.

3. Clear out some debt

Credit card debt can be tough to manage during the best of times — interest rates can top 20% — but it’ll be even more difficult if a new COVID restrictions interrupt your source of income.

If you start racking up interest on multiple cards and fail to make your minimum payments, your credit score will plummet and your debt will quickly spiral out of control.

It’s a good idea to make larger-than-normal payments now, if you can.

With a solid credit score, you may be able to reduce your monthly debt payments by bundling your credit card balances together into a single debt consolidation loan with a lower interest rate.

4. Take stock of your spending

If you don’t track every dollar that leaves your account each month, you’ll be surprised by how much you can save with a few tweaks.

Create a list or a spreadsheet of your monthly expenses and identify any nonessential items that can be cut out of your budget during the lockdown. For example, do you really need to subscribe to multiple streaming services?

And search for savings on your recurring or automatic expenses, like your homeowners insurance.

Review how much you’re currently spending on your policy, then compare rates from at least three other insurers to see if you can get a better deal.

5. Pick up a side gig

Whether or not you’re hunting for work, bringing in extra income from a side gig is a good way to help cover your daily expenses.

Today's online freelance marketplaces can help you find buyers for all kinds of talents, from graphic design to blogging to voice acting to life coaching.

Best of all, most of these side gigs can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Another way to make a little money on the side is by earning returns in the stock market — and you can do it merely by investing your "spare change," with the help of a popular app.

6. Make sure you’ve got health coverage

If you lost your job because of COVID, you probably also lost your health insurance. The consumer advocacy group Families USA has estimated that the pandemic cut 5.4 million people off from their coverage.

You may feel you can’t afford to buy a new policy right now, but if you or someone in your family runs up medical expenses while you’re not covered, it could cost you far more that what you'd pay in insurance premiums.

To get the most coverage for the best price, you’ll need to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance companies. That can be a chore, but you can compare rates for free online and find the lowest rate in just a few minutes.

7. Take advantage of online discounts

New restrictions could lead consumers to do more of their shopping online.

Shopping on the web has its perks: You don’t need to put on a mask or even get off the couch, and you have the ability to check prices with an enormous range of stores.

By installing a free browser extension, you can instantly compare prices on everything you order, even factoring in shipping, sales tax and availability.

You’ll also track down coupons and promo codes that you can automatically apply at checkout to save even more money.

8. Get your retirement plan back on track

Average 401(k) balances dropped by almost 20% last year when the virus first struck, according to research from Fidelity Investments. New COVID closures could set Americans’ retirement savings back even further.

If your plan for your golden years has been derailed by the coronavirus, you may want to sit down with a financial adviser to get your portfolio back on track.

Working with an certified financial planner is more affordable than you might think, and these days it can be done entirely online.

So even if you hunker down at home again, good advice will be nearby.

9. Expand your job search

A major wave of delta variant restrictions could trigger another round of layoffs and furloughs.

If you’re concerned about losing your job — or if you’re unemployed and looking for work — make a habit of checking for new job postings regularly, maybe even twice a day.

Some modern job boards will show you with jobs you never knew about, and that happen to fit your profile. They can even provide valuable hiring info, including the qualifications that recruiters look for in a top candidate.

And before you start your search, make sure you have a professional, up-to-date resume you can send to potential employers and upload to LinkedIn and other networking sites.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.