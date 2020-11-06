9 steps to be financially ready for the next COVID lockdown

As the U.S. breaks daily records for new coronavirus cases, restrictions are popping up again. Connecticut has placed new limits on restaurants, religious ceremonies and event spaces — and other states may follow.

Meanwhile, hard-hit European countries, including France and England, have re-introduced more stringent lockdowns that are shutting down nonessential businesses.

While there’s been no talk of a widespread lockdown for the U.S., even regional or statewide closing orders could spell trouble for Americans’ livelihoods, especially for workers still hurting after round one.

But you still have time to prepare. Here are nine things you can do to protect your finances ahead of a second wave of restrictions.

1. Keep saving

View photos Syda Productions / Shutterstock More

As the first wave of the pandemic swept over the country, the one piece of financial advice that just about every expert agreed on was that every consumer should build an emergency fund.

Apparently, people listened. In April, the U.S. personal savings rate — the percentage of disposable income that people are setting aside for the future — soared to 33%.

That was the highest since the Bureau of Economic Analysis began tracking the savings rate in 1959.

If you managed to preserve your emergency fund during the initial lockdowns, try to keep making regular contributions. As long as the money is stashed in a high-yield account, your savings will continue to grow at a better-than-usual rate, leaving you more to fall back on.

2. Sharpen your credit score

View photos Casper1774 Studio / Shutterstock More

If a second lockdown puts your job at risk, you may need to take out a personal loan to help cover your expenses.

And if your credit score isn’t great, it’ll be a lot harder to get a loan at a decent interest rate. The best way to make sure your credit score is in good shape is to check up on it every month.

These days, it's easy to see your credit score for free online, and companies that help you access your score often provide free credit monitoring services, too.

You'll be notified any time your score changes and get helpful tips on how to put your score back on track if it takes a hit.

3. Clear out some debt

View photos Marie C Fields / Shutterstock More

Story continues