9 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Birkin-Inspired AJ1s, ASICS Booties and More
This week's sneaker release calendar is a strong one, with a "Starfish" women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 inspired by Hermès Birkin bags and "Split" AJ1 Mid in "Beach" and "Cherrywood Red" serving as standouts.
Nike honors Día de Muertos with a four-part collection, including a printed Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low channeling the season with graphic elements and an autumnal colorway.
At New Balance, Stray Rats delivers multicolor iterations of the 580 while Teddy Santis expands his Made in USA collection with a muted 990.
Keep scrolling for a handful of our favorite releases happening this week and stay tuned for next week's rundown.
Nike Dunk Low "UCLA"
Release Date: October 25
Price: $110 USD
SKU: DD1391-402
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Somos Familia"
Release Date: October 26
Price: $140 USD
SKU: DZ5355-126
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Women's "Anatomy"
Release Date: October 26
Price: $100 USD
SKU: DZ4710-200
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Dunk High "Somos Familia"
Release Date: October 26
Price: $140 USD
SKU: DZ5354-045
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Starfish"
Release Date: October 27
Price: $180 USD
SKU: DO9369-101
Where to Buy: SNKRS
New Balance 990 Made In USA
Release Date: October 27
Price: $190 USD
SKU: M990WG1
Where to Buy: New Balance
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Split "Beach/Sail/Cherrywood Red"
Release Date: October 28
Price: $130 USD
SKU: DR0501-200
Where to Buy: Nike
Beams x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14
Release Date: October 28
Price: $237 USD
SKU: 1201A532-001
Where to Buy: BEAMS
STRAY RATS x New Balance 580
Release Date: October 28
Price: $160 USD
SKU: MT580SR2 MT580ST2
Where to Buy: New Balance