9 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Birkin-Inspired AJ1s, ASICS Booties and More

This week's sneaker release calendar is a strong one, with a "Starfish" women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 inspired by Hermès Birkin bags and "Split" AJ1 Mid in "Beach" and "Cherrywood Red" serving as standouts.

Nike honors Día de Muertos with a four-part collection, including a printed Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low channeling the season with graphic elements and an autumnal colorway.

At New Balance, Stray Rats delivers multicolor iterations of the 580 while Teddy Santis expands his Made in USA collection with a muted 990.

Keep scrolling for a handful of our favorite releases happening this week and stay tuned for next week's rundown.

Nike Dunk Low "UCLA"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 25

Price: $110 USD

SKU: DD1391-402

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Somos Familia"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 26

Price: $140 USD

SKU: DZ5355-126

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Air Max 95 Women's "Anatomy"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 26

Price: $100 USD

SKU: DZ4710-200

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Dunk High "Somos Familia"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 26

Price: $140 USD

SKU: DZ5354-045

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Starfish"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 27

Price: $180 USD

SKU: DO9369-101

Where to Buy: SNKRS

New Balance 990 Made In USA

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 27

Price: $190 USD

SKU: M990WG1

Where to Buy: New Balance

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Split "Beach/Sail/Cherrywood Red"

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 28

Price: $130 USD

SKU: DR0501-200

Where to Buy: Nike

Beams x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 28

Price: $237 USD

SKU: 1201A532-001

Where to Buy: BEAMS

STRAY RATS x New Balance 580

Sneaker Release Calendar ASICS New Balance Nike Air Jordan Release Date

Release Date: October 28

Price: $160 USD

SKU: MT580SR2 MT580ST2

Where to Buy: New Balance