9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour

The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less need for fancy work clothes, making your own lunch at home, and often -- greater productivity.

Finding remote jobs that pay a decent wage can sometimes be hard, though, because they are often coveted. However, they are out there.

Here are nine remote jobs that pay $30 per hour to choose from, many of which offer training on the job.

Virtual Personal Assistant

Lots of different companies and individuals need remote personal assistants, a job you can largely do from home. One company, Excellence Services, LLC, has just such a position with a starting salary of $62,400.

Your primary responsibilities would be to support the company's principals with information support, research, data collection and analysis. Additionally, general upkeep and running of a home office, as well as other administrative tasks, would be required.

Customer Service Representative

Another job that abounds in the $30/hour pay scale is customer service representative. Many of these jobs don't require previous experience and will train on the job.

You can work part-time or full time in a home office. One such job, for Fit & Trim Living, just asks that you be willing to work a minimum of 12 hours per week.

Data Entry Specialist

Data entry may not always be the most exciting work, but it can be lucrative and easy to do from home with just a computer. One company, Texans Can! Academies, has jobs of this nature for remote workers.

Your duties would include supporting their recruiting team of potential candidates; identifying opportunities for improvement in various workflow processes; managing job portals and candidates who apply; and identifying and analyzing professional profiles.

Credit Analyst

A credit analyst position, according to Simply Hired, mainly is responsible for maintaining and collecting past due accounts. A person with this job will need to be good at customer service and working with people, as well as with accounts payable systems.

Duties may include sending statements and notices, helping customers remit payments, reconciling cash payments, and other kinds of credit analysis.

Human Resources Generalist

If you enjoy working with people behind the scenes, remote human resources generalist might be a great gig for you.

Your responsibilities would include such things as: recruiting, writing policies, compliance issues, writing job descriptions, vetting candidates, conducting interviews, keeping employee records and organizing evaluations, to name a few.

Claims Customer Care Associate

Insurance providers need a lot of people to help receive and process insurance claims, which can easily be done remotely.

Responsibilities would include taking the initial report after a loss, theft or damage; working with internal and external partners to support policyholders; administrative and other communications related tasks. This job consistently pays around $30/hr.

Remote Bookkeeper

If you're a numbers person, and enjoy keeping accounts balanced, there's a lot of room for you as a remote bookkeeper. Such jobs include day-to-day bookkeeping, working with account managers, overseeing financials and communicating with staff and clients.

Employee Records Specialist

An employee records specialist must work within the HR system known as Workday to provide guidance to other internal service teams in the HR Services organization. The specialist will work on basic and complex transactions at the employee level, including retroactive data changes.

The gig will also include reviewing/proofreading employee data transactions in Workday, support requests for file reviews, and support employment verification requests. It is a job that requires a confidentiality and professional discretion. You can earn up to $68,000 per year.

Medical Exam Processor

Despite what sounds like a highly specialized job, you only need a high school education for this remote gig. Your responsibilities would include supporting an occupational medical team with document management and audit processing, outbound calls to labs and medical facilities, review of medical documents for meeting regulatory criteria, creating incident reports when there are service failures, as well as daily administrative support.

You may also have to assist with laboratory supply orders and audit credentialing programs for medical examiners. The good news is, you'll be trained on the job. You can earn up to $62,000 per year.

