9 Reasons It’s Better To Buy Gifts in Person This Year

Although online shopping may be convenient, some shoppers prefer seeing their purchases in real life before committing to buying. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 39% of Americans will be holiday shopping in-store this year, compared to 54% who will be shopping online.

And there may also be some money-saving advantages to buying gifts in stories. Here are a few reasons to do your holiday shopping in person this year.

The Retailer Doesn't Offer Free Shipping

"This one is simple, but often overlooked... you don't have to pay shipping costs!" said financial coach, Lauren Cobello.

Some retailers offer free shipping, but if you're shopping at one that doesn't -- or one that requires a high minimum purchase to qualify for free shipping -- you'll save money by shopping in the store.

You're Buying Something You're Not Sure You'll Like or Will Fit

If you buy something at an online-only retailer, you might be stuck paying for the return if it's a clothing item that doesn't fit or if the product doesn't function the way you anticipated it would. When you buy in the store, you'll never have to worry about paying for return shipping.

The Store Is Offering 'Doorbuster' Deals

"Retailers will sometimes offer doorbuster sales on big seasonal days to drive traffic into their stores," said Kristen Gall, president at Rakuten. "These in-store-only deals are particularly common during the holidays and offer extremely low prices on a few key items in limited quantities, such as electronics like TVs and computers."

You're Willing To Buy a Floor Model or Slightly Damaged Goods

Retailers often will sell their floor and display models for a discount that you wouldn't be able to get online for the same item. Some stores also have a section dedicated to selling slightly damaged or returned goods for a deep discount, but you'll want to check out the flaw in-person. And if you're buying an item that you see is slightly damaged and hasn't been marked down already, you always can ask for a discount at the register.

It's the Week Before Christmas

"The week before Christmas, retailers will offer heavy in-store discounts to capture last-minute Christmas [shoppers]," said Gall, who noted that the biggest in-store discounts will be available on Christmas Eve.

The Discount Retailer Doesn't Have an Online Store

Some discount retailers don't have an online store. So, if you want to benefit from their markdowns, you have no choice but to shop in person.

You Might Find Better Deals on Seasonal Merchandise

"Brick-and-mortar stores have to manage inventory in an entirely different way than online retailers, especially smaller stores without regional mega-warehouses," said Anne Keery, owner of Unique Gifter. "In-person, post-holiday or post-season, and overstock sales can score you amazing deals not available online."

The Retail App Offers In-Store-Only Deals

"Sometimes when you use a store's app, you'll be able to receive exclusive deals and savings in-store only," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.

It's Easier To Take Advantage of Price Matching

"If you want a price match, your best bet is going to be to shop in-store where you can show an associate proof of the lower price elsewhere," Ramhold said.

