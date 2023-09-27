9 Pumpkin-Inspired Decor Pieces to Buy Right Now from Target — Candles, Throw Pillows, and More Start at Just $5

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Fall is finally here, and so is pumpkincore

People / Target

It’s officially fall, which means it’s the ideal time to lean into pumpkincore full force — pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin-scented candles, and perhaps best of all — pumpkin-themed home decor.

If you’re ready to add autumn touches to your home in the form of all things pumpkin, look no further than Target’s virtual shelves, chock full of pumpkin-inspired home decor to carry you through the next few months. We found throw pillows, throw blankets, table runners, and even a pumpkin-shaped serving bowl, and prices start at just $5.

Pumpkin Decor for Under $25 at Target

Related: Blake Lively Grabbed Dinner with Taylor Swift in This Quintessential Fall Layering Piece

Threshold Oversized Woven Pumpkin Lumbar Pillow

Target

$20

Buy on Target

For a subtle touch of pumpkin, this 24-inch off-white lumbar throw pillow is adorned with orange gourds and adds a warm, autumnal feel to any bed, armchair, or couch. One shopper praised the pillow for being “great quality,” while another reviewer called it “perfect for fall.” The jacquard throw pillow has a cotton-blend exterior and features a soft filling that’s supportive and comfy.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Mini Pumpkin Printed Throw Blanket

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Similar to the lumbar pillow, this pumpkin-printed throw blanket will spruce up any bedspread or couch in either the cream-patterned or the orange-patterned version. Not only does it exude fall vibes, but it’s big enough at 60 inches to use during scary movie nights. The plush style is “so soft,” according to one reviewer, who also mentioned it washes well with zero shedding. A second shopper called the blanket “versatile” enough to keep on display through November since its pattern doesn’t scream Halloween.

Story continues

Threshold Small Pumpkin Serving Bowl

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Get your kitchen in on the fall fun with this pumpkin serving bowl from Threshold. For a full hosting spread, grab more than one to hold snacks, dips, and side dishes. The stoneware bowl features a two-tone color scheme with a speckled ivory top and a beige base that looks minimalistic. It’s also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. One person said it’s the “perfect size” for their fall tablescape, and mentioned that they enjoy its removable lid for keeping gravy, side dishes, and nuts warm.

Threshold 12-Ounce Ceramic Pumpkin Woodwick Candle

Target

$15

Buy on Target

What’s a cozy night in without a crackling wood wick candle? This 12-ounce ceramic candle is made with a soy wax blend that features notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and vanilla for a warm ambiance. Shoppers can’t get enough of the yummy fragrance, with one customer calling it the “best scent” Target has ever released, while another person described it as the “perfect fall scent” that’s not too sweet. Once you’re done burning through the candle, the white pumpkin vessel can be repurposed as a bowl or neutral fall decor to keep on display.

Keep scrolling for more pumpkin finds available at Target, including an animated door knocker, table runner, and pink decorative faux gourd.

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Animated Pumpkin Door Knocker

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold Herringbone Woven Pumpkin

Target

$10

$7

Buy on Target

Threshold Pumpkin Table Runner

Target

$15

$11

Buy on Target

Threshold Warm Cider and Cinnamon Glass Pumpkin Candle

Target

$5

Buy on Target

Hyde & Eek! Boutique Painted ‘Boo’ Pumpkin

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.