8 plus-size summer wardrobe essentials under $50 at Nordstrom — you’ll wear them all season long

Jeanine Edwards
Updated ·3 min read

Despite the fact that it’s 2022 and it’s well documented that the average woman wears a size 16 or 18, many stores are still way too far behind when it comes to offering clothing in inclusive sizes. Many women who wear larger than a size 10 still report having trouble finding flattering, well-made clothing in their size.

While stylish, plus-size pieces may be a bit hard to find, they’re not impossible to get your hands on. Just try shopping at Nordstrom. The retailer actually has a pretty impressive plus-size selection that includes tops, dresses, lingerie and more.

If you’re looking to infuse your summer wardrobe with a little newness but can’t seem to find many styles that catch your eye or budget, consider these timeless plus-size summer wardrobe essentials below. They’re all under $50, and you can wear them season after season, year after year.

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $19.50

$19.50 at Nordstrom

Whether to pair with jeans and shorts or skirts and dresses, you can never have too many soft and comfy tees in your wardrobe. This Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt is a best seller that's affordably priced under $20.

Caslon Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $27.30-$39 (Orig. $39)

$27.30 $39 at Nordstrom

Maxi dresses are a go-to 'fit in the summer, but you can also wear them in the fall with booties and a jacket. Grab this Caslon Sleeveless Maxi Dress in black while it's on sale.

Caslon Floral Print Split Neck Shirt, $34.30-$49 (Orig. $49)

$34.30 $49 at Nordstrom

Need a new top to wear to work? This Caslon Floral Print Split Neck Shirt will look great with khakis or trousers.

Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Slipdress, $26.13-$39 (Orig. $39)

$26.13 $39 at Nordstrom

Another must-own maxi dress? This Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Slipdress that can also double as a cover-up on beach days.

Caslon Flutter Sleeve Cotton Top, $49

$49 at Nordstrom

This Caslon Flutter Sleeve Cotton Top is a perfect investment piece that you can wear every single month of the year.

BP. Floral Print Midi Slipdress, $39.20 (Orig. $49)

$39.20 $49 at Nordstrom

Need a beautiful dress for a summer wedding? Add this BP. Floral Print Midi Slipdress before it sells out.

BP. Boyfriend Denim Jacket, $39.20 (Orig. $49)

$39.20 $49 at Nordstrom

Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without a perfect jean jacket. The fit on this BP. Boyfriend Denim Jacket is a bit oversized, making it perfect to wear over dresses and with skirts.

Treasure & Bond Side Ruched T-Shirt Dress, $23.60-$59 (Orig. $59)

$23.60 $59 at Nordstrom

Turn heads on your next date night in this figure-flattering Treasure & Bond Side Ruched T-Shirt Dress.

