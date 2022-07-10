8 plus-size summer wardrobe essentials under $50 at Nordstrom — you’ll wear them all season long

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite the fact that it’s 2022 and it’s well documented that the average woman wears a size 16 or 18, many stores are still way too far behind when it comes to offering clothing in inclusive sizes. Many women who wear larger than a size 10 still report having trouble finding flattering, well-made clothing in their size.

While stylish, plus-size pieces may be a bit hard to find, they’re not impossible to get your hands on. Just try shopping at Nordstrom. The retailer actually has a pretty impressive plus-size selection that includes tops, dresses, lingerie and more.

If you’re looking to infuse your summer wardrobe with a little newness but can’t seem to find many styles that catch your eye or budget, consider these timeless plus-size summer wardrobe essentials below. They’re all under $50, and you can wear them season after season, year after year.

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $19.50

$19.50 at Nordstrom

Whether to pair with jeans and shorts or skirts and dresses, you can never have too many soft and comfy tees in your wardrobe. This Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt is a best seller that's affordably priced under $20.

Caslon Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $27.30-$39 (Orig. $39)

$27.30 $39 at Nordstrom

Maxi dresses are a go-to 'fit in the summer, but you can also wear them in the fall with booties and a jacket. Grab this Caslon Sleeveless Maxi Dress in black while it's on sale.

Caslon Floral Print Split Neck Shirt, $34.30-$49 (Orig. $49)

$34.30 $49 at Nordstrom

Need a new top to wear to work? This Caslon Floral Print Split Neck Shirt will look great with khakis or trousers.

Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Slipdress, $26.13-$39 (Orig. $39)

$26.13 $39 at Nordstrom

Another must-own maxi dress? This Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Slipdress that can also double as a cover-up on beach days.

Caslon Flutter Sleeve Cotton Top, $49

$49 at Nordstrom

This Caslon Flutter Sleeve Cotton Top is a perfect investment piece that you can wear every single month of the year.

BP. Floral Print Midi Slipdress, $39.20 (Orig. $49)

$39.20 $49 at Nordstrom

Need a beautiful dress for a summer wedding? Add this BP. Floral Print Midi Slipdress before it sells out.

BP. Boyfriend Denim Jacket, $39.20 (Orig. $49)

$39.20 $49 at Nordstrom

Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without a perfect jean jacket. The fit on this BP. Boyfriend Denim Jacket is a bit oversized, making it perfect to wear over dresses and with skirts.

Treasure & Bond Side Ruched T-Shirt Dress, $23.60-$59 (Orig. $59)

$23.60 $59 at Nordstrom

Turn heads on your next date night in this figure-flattering Treasure & Bond Side Ruched T-Shirt Dress.

