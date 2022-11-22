These are the 9 places around the Charlotte area kids can get free photos with Santa

Christmas is still weeks away, but Santa’s sleigh has already arrived in the Queen City.

Santa and his helpers from the North Pole will be busy this year, making appearances at many places around Charlotte to take pictures and read letters from children who made the “nice” list this year. There are also a few opportunities for your four-legged friends to pose for a photo with Saint Nick, too.

Here are nine places to get free pictures with Santa in the Charlotte area.

SouthPark Mall

You can book a slot for your kids to take a photo with Santa at SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd., through Christmas Eve. On Dec. 4, children with special needs and their families are invited to Caring Santa, an event designed for children in need of a sensory-friendly holiday environment.

Here is an overview of Santa’s schedule at SouthPark:

Northlake Mall

Santa will arrive at Northlake Mall, 6801 Northlake Mall Dr., on Friday, leaving plenty of time for him to take pictures with every kid. The mall is also hosting a sensory-friendly event where special needs children can meet Santa.

Here’s what’s on tap for Santa at Northlake this year:

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops in Concord, 8181 Concord Mills Blvd., and Cabela’s in Fort Mill, 1000 Cabelas Dr., is hosting Santa’s Wonderland, where kids can get free pictures through Dec. 24.

Registration is required for free photo appointments with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express

The Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express is back for another year, with Saint Nick as one of the main attractions.

Kids can take free photos with Santa in his studio, roast marshmallows and make s’mores. Children can ride the Winterland Express for the best view of more than 250,000 lights.

The festival at Village Park, 700 W. C St., lasts through Dec. 30 and is open from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Christmas in Lincolnton

Santa will greet North Pole visitors at First Federal Park, 201 N. Poplar St., between 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1-17.

Carriage and wagon rides that will tour downtown Lincolnton will also be available from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Carriage rides cost $15 per person and wagon rides are $10 per person.

Christmas at Blakeney

Kids can visit Santa’s house at Blakeney Town Center, 9870 Rea Rd., to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Photos are free, but $10 donations to the charity represented at each event are recommended:

Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.: Benefiting Greater Charlotte SPCA

Dec. 10, 2-6 p.m.: Benefiting Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center

Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.: Benefiting CMPD Explorers Christmas Project

Christmas in Huntersville

Santa will be in Huntersville for free pictures with kids from Dec. 2-3. Children can also bring their letters to Saint Nick.

The event will also feature artisan vendors and free activities, such as children’s rides, holiday performances, airbrush tattoos and balloon twisters. Food and beverages will also be available.

The event is at Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville Concord Rd., from 6-9 p.m on Dec. 2, and from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Holiday Spectacular at Ballantyne Village

The Holiday Spectacular at Ballantyne Village, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way, will include a visit from Santa, live holiday music, and face painting along with hot cocoa and cookie decorating stations.

The event is on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m..

North Carolina Christmas Festival

The North Carolina Christmas Festival will include free pictures with Santa, a toy giveaway, gift wrapping, ornament decoration and more.

The event is on Dec. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 N.C. 49. Admission is free.