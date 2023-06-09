9 Patients Have Now Died from Bacteria Outbreak at Seattle Hospital

A total of 33 people have been infected by Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria at Virginia Mason Medical Center

Two more patients have died at a Seattle hospital after contracting a strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, according to USA Today.

Virginia Mason Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that 33 patients have contracted the Klebsiella bacteria at its downtown campus since October of last year. More than a quarter of those who’ve contracted the bacteria at the hospital have died, with the two recent deaths raising the total of Klebsiella fatalities to nine patients.

The source of the bacteria’s transmission is unknown and still under investigation, in conjunction with the CDC and Washington State Department of Health, the hospital said in a statement.

Due to the patients’ “complex” conditions, the Virginia Mason Medical Center says that “it is difficult to determine whether Klebsiella pneumoniae caused or contributed to their deaths.”

The CDC does point out that patients most at risk from contracting Klebsiella bacteria are vulnerable patients — specifically, those whose care requires the use of ventilators or intravenous catheters, and patients who are taking long courses of certain antibiotics.

Although Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria can be a part of the bacteria that inhabits a healthy digestive system, it appears to spread easily in healthcare environments.

The CDC even describes it as a “bacteria that can cause different types of healthcare-associated infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, wound or surgical site infections, and meningitis,” and Virginia Mason Medical Center notes that “Klebsiella infections commonly occur among sick or immunocompromised patients who are receiving treatment for other conditions.”

And while it isn’t an airbourne pathogen, the CDC points out that “in healthcare settings, Klebsiella bacteria can be spread through person-to-person contact (for example, from patient to patient via the contaminated hands of healthcare personnel, or other persons) or, less commonly, by contamination of the environment.”

Most people who contract Klebsiella bacteria won’t develop an infection, according to the hospital, with the worst outcome for a generally healthy person being “infections like a urinary tract infection.”

Of more concern, the CDC notes that some “Klebsiella bacteria have developed antimicrobial resistance” — meaning, antibiotics are not effective against certain strains. Patients who have a diagnosed Klebsiella infection should follow a strict hygiene regimen, including washing their hands frequently and avoiding touching their eyes or nose.

Strict and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces such as bed rails, bedside tables, phones, and doorknobs are also recommended to avoid the spread of Klebsiella.

While the hospital says the risk of transmission “is extremely low“ it is “not non-existent” and urges patients, particularly those with an upcoming procedure or surgery scheduled, to speak to their doctor with any concerns.

