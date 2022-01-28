9 pairs of winter boots that are warm, waterproof and under $100

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you live in a cold climate all year long or prefer to travel to see the snow, having a reliable pair of winter boots in your closet is essential. After all, who wants to have to trudge through sleet and slush with chilly and damp toes? Not us!

With that unpleasant picture in mind, we’ve rounded up nine pairs of cheap winter boots that are warm, waterproof and all with price tags under $100. Keep scrolling to get all the details on our favorite styles from top-rated brands like Columbia, Sorel and Lands’ End.

1. Best Overall: Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot, $64.94+

Buy Now

Why we love it: These winter boots from Columbia top our list of affordable winter boots for a few reasons. Not only do they have a supportive rubber sole, but the waterproof leather and interior insulation will keep your feet dry and warm all winter long.

2. Best Rubber Pair: Sperry Women’s Saltwater Boots, $44.41+

Buy Now

Why we love it: Sperry’s Saltwater Boots are instantly recognizable and extremely popular for good reason. Available in over 15 colors, these rubber boots have a micro-fleece lining and rust-proof eyelets to make them durable and comfortable.

Story continues

3. Best Non-Bulky Option: Sorel Women’s Slimpack Lace II Waterproof Insulated Boot, $69.99+

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Why we love it: While snow boots can be notoriously bulky and not overly attractive, this pair from Sorel is minimal and sleek. We especially love this pair for its full traction sole that will keep you on your feet through rain, slush and snow.

4. Best Faux-Fur-Trim Winter Boots: Northikee Women’s Winter Boots, $48.99+

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Why we love it: If style is the main factor when picking out your winter boots, you’ll want to check out the brand Northikee. This waterproof pair (that you can snag in white, grey or black) hits at the mid-calf with a faux-fur accent that is too cute to pass up.

5. Best Quilted Winter Boots: Lands’ End Women’s Insulated All-Weather Winter Snow Boots, $84.99 (Orig. $89.95)

Credit: Lands’ End

Buy Now

Why we love it: These all-weather Lands’ End boots are designed with a durable rubber sole, microfleece lining and a full front zipper so taking them on and off isn’t a struggle.

6. Best Bargain Pair: Rockmark Women’s Waterproof Snow Boots, $56.99+

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Why we love it: Retailing for under $60, these snow boots are a total steal. But a cheap price tag doesn’t mean these boots skimp out on comfort or warmth. Amazon shoppers have called these boots, “very cozy, true to the size, warm and comfortable.”

7. Most Versatile Winter Boots: Dream Pairs Women’s Mid-Calf Winter Snow Boots, $50.99+

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Why we love it: These mid-calf snow boots are perfect to wear for any snowy occasion, from inside the ski chalet to making snowmen in your front yard. [Editor’s note: I bought these boots for a ski trip to Utah and can attest to this pair’s durability and warmth.]

8. Best Option With a Patent Accent: Totes All-Weather Waterproof Insulated Winter Boots, $45

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Why we love it: If patent leather is more your style, as opposed to matte leather or suede, these boots from Totes may be perfect for you. Made with a round toe and a zippered closure, these boots also come in black and gray.

9. Best Short Winter Boots: Bogs Sweetpea Waterproof Winter Bootie, $85

Why we love it: These short booties from Bogs are perfect to wear on the winter days where you don’t need to trudge through inches of snow. And with a sweat-wicking footbed, you won’t need to worry about cold toes.

If you liked this story, you might like to read about 16 of the best puffer coats to shop this winter.

More from In The Know:

7 ‘Euphoria’-esque makeup products you can actually wear in real life

This mini heart-shaped waffle maker is too cute — and under $15

The 6 most ‘worth it’ things to buy from aesthetically-pleasing brand Richer Poorer

Gen Z says flared leggings are back — shop 7 cute pairs fast!

The post 9 pairs of winter boots that are warm, waterproof and under $100 appeared first on In The Know.