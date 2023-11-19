9-year-old girl killed when school’s metal gate falls on her, Arizona cops say

A 9-year-old girl died when a heavy metal gate at a school near Tucson detached and fell on her, Arizona sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

The fatal accident took place on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 17, at Centennial Elementary School, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office told KGUN.

The girl was helping close the gate when it fell on her, officials told KOLD. She later died of her injuries at a hospital.

“This is a tragic event, and we are all grieving,” Flowing Wells Unified School District officials said in a letter to parents, KSAZ reported. Counselors will be at the school Monday, Nov. 20.

Tucson is about 110 miles southeast of Phoenix.

