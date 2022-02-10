9-year-old girl in critical condition after apparent road rage shooting: Police

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hurt in an apparent road rage shooting in Houston, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in a white GMC Denali pickup truck, apparently cut off the girl's family several times on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday night, Houston police said.

PHOTO: Ashanti Grant is pictured in an undated family photo. (Family photo via KTRK)

At about 9:10 p.m., the pickup truck pulled behind the family's vehicle and someone in the pickup truck fired shots, hitting the 9-year-old, police said.

The girl was identified by her family as Ashanti Grant. Her mother and father, as well as two brothers, were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were uninjured.

PHOTO: A child's shoe is seen at the place where a nine-year-old was shot in the head in what police are calling a road rage incident in southwest Houston, Feb. 8, 2022. (ABC13)

PHOTO: A nine-year-old was shot in the head in what police are calling a road rage incident in southwest Houston, Feb. 8, 2022. (ABC13)

No arrests have been made but police said the pickup truck had one driver and one passenger. Police ask anyone to call the police department at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

