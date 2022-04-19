9-Year-Old Dog Who Stayed at Ohio Shelter for Over 2 Years Is Adopted: 'Match Made in Heaven'

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
dog in shelter over two years adopted
dog in shelter over two years adopted

Columbiana County Dog Pound

A 9-year-old dog has found a forever home after staying at an Ohio shelter for over two years.

The Columbiana County Dog Pound in Lisbon, Ohio shared on Facebook Tuesday that Janice was adopted after her extended stay at the shelter made the news.

"After 2+ years at the pound, we are thrilled to say that Janice has found the perfect family," the pound said alongside photos of the dog with her new owners.

"These sweet folks have been looking to add a dog to their family for a little while and when she saw Janice's story on the news she said 'that's my dog'! She met her Tuesday and they came back today to finalize everything."

dog in shelter over two years adopted
dog in shelter over two years adopted

Columbiana County Dog Pound

RELATED: 9-Year-Old Dog May Have Found a Forever Home After Spending Over 2 Years at Ohio Shelter

The pup — who arrived at the facility when she was seven years old — will be going to her new home on Sunday, according to the post.

"Things have a way of falling together when it's meant to be and this is a match made in heaven! These folks are so kind and so sweet," the Columbiana County Dog Pound said on its social media post. "Janice absolutely LOOOOVES and adores them both."

"We would like to thank everyone again for all of the shares," the pound added. "You all helped us get her the exposure she needed to be able to help her find her perfect people."

RELATED: Ethan the Rescue Dog Nominated for Hero Dog Award After Inspiring Recovery from Neglect

Earlier this month, the Columbiana County Dog Pound shared on Facebook that Janice needed a forever home after being taken in by the pound more than two years ago.

"For 2+ years, our sweet girl Janice has spent her life peering through a kennel at visitors," the pound said. "Time after time, she has watched her fellow pound dogs be adopted, yet she is passed over every time for one reason or another," the pound said.

The pound added that Janice "is very friendly with people, but not overly needy. She likes a little attention, then she'll go take a nap."

Janice lived for more time than any other dog at the Columbiana County Dog Pound.

RELATED: Dog Missing for Days and Thought to Be Dead Found in Cave and Led to Safety with a Sausage Roll

"No other dog has ever spent as much time at our shelter as Janice, even dogs that have been housed for court cases before they could be placed for adoption. 2 years. Let that sink in," the pound said. "She was aged at 7 when she came in. Now she is 9. 2 years in the shelter."

Even after the pound's first social media post, it took time for Janice to find the right home.

"So far, all of Janice's meet and greets have either fallen through, no showed or in one case, a very sweet family liked her but due to a planned vacation, won't be able to get her for a couple of weeks and they didn't want to hold her up from finding a home in the meantime," the pound shared in an update last week. "She is still available and looking for a loving family."

