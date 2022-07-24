A 9-year-old boy survived an attack that killed his mother, father, and 6-year-old sister at an Iowa campground

Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via Associated Press

Authorities responded to reports of gunshots at Iowa's Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday.

A young boy survived after his mother, father, and younger sister were killed in a triple homicide.

Authorities said the suspect, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 9-year-old boy is the only survivor after a triple homicide at an Iowa campground left his mother, father, and younger sister dead early Friday morning, officials said.

In a statement, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the victims as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt. The agency said they were notified early Friday morning of gunshots at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground and that officers found three dead bodies when they arrived.

Officers then noticed one camper was unaccounted for, the statement said. After a search of the area, they found the body of the 23-year-old suspect, Anthony Orlando Sherwin, who appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Iowa authorities added that there was no ongoing risk to the public. They said the state medical examiner will conduct autopsies of all three of the victims.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announced in a statement Friday that the one survivor of the attack was 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt.

It was unclear how the 9-year-old boy survived or where he was found. The only details publicly released about the child were that he survived the attack and is "safe," according to Green's statement.

Authorities enter a mobile command center at the entrance to Maquoketa Caves State Park, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via Associated Press

"Like many of you. Just hearing the news, I'm devastated," Green's statement said. "I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for 7/26."

Authorities did not immediately release details about a motive for the homicides. Investigators provided only a few details about Sherwin, saying that he was from Nebraska, likely had no prior relationship with the Schmidts, and "was known to be armed," according to The Des Moines Register.

Story continues

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Arlo has already garnered over $65,000. In a new statement Saturday evening, Green said "additional donations will be needed" and asked residents to share the link widely.

"I am in contact with the extended family and have offered the city's support, as we can, to help the family through this unbelievably challenging time," Green wrote.

He added that the Cedar Falls Public Library would accept cards, drawings, and other tributes, "as Sarah was a beloved library employee."

The Cedar Falls Public Library said in a statement they were closed "as library staff grieve the loss of a coworker."

Read the original article on Insider