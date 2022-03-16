9-Year-Old Boy 'With No Known Sickness or Trauma' Dies Unexpectedly in His Sleep: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

logan garnier

A Utah boy is being remembered by his family following his tragic and sudden death.

After spending the day with his family, Logan Gagnier, 9, unexpectedly died after going to bed on Friday night, his uncle, JD Sheppard, told Fox affiliate KSTU.

"Saturday morning, the house kind of starts waking up and mom said, 'Where's Logan?' They went to wake him up, and unfortunately, he passed early on in the evening," Sheppard told the outlet.

Sheppard, who created a GoFundMe to help support his nephew's family, wrote on the fundraising page that Logan had "no known sickness or trauma."

"We had no warning," he told KSTU. "But God gave us some special moments."

In a heartbreaking social media post, Logan's mom wrote that her world shattered "in an instant" on Saturday morning.

She explained that she initially thought Logan was "just sleeping in from a late night," so she asked one of his siblings to go wake him up.

"My oldest daughter ran upstairs just to see if he was okay and found him unresponsive," father Garth Gagnier told NBC affiliate KSL-TV through tears. "He'd been gone for hours."

Garth told the outlet that the family doesn't have answers as to what happened yet, as a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive.

"He was healthy and he was active, so that's what's confusing and frustrating," he shared.

Although his time was short, Logan "lived life to the fullest."

"He loved BYU football, family time, and was always looking to make people laugh," his uncle wrote in a message shared on the GoFundMe page.

"Our hearts are broken, but we know he was received into heaven by angels," he added. "If there is a football field in heaven, he is catching touchdown passes today, and taking a break eating Oreos and Doritos."

Continuing, he wrote, "Please pray for his family who has to struggle with living with the hole in their home and their hearts. We love you Logan."

Logan's school also paid tribute to the fourth-grade student on campus Monday.

"We will begin to honor and remember him on Monday, March 14, with a ribbon tying event," the Mountain Trails Elementary PTA wrote on its Facebook account. "Students and their families who wish to help can meet at 1:00 p.m. in front of the school. Logan's favorite colors were ours, orange and blue."

In addition to his big personality and love of sports, Logan's father said he "had so much to offer" because of the kindness he showed to others.

"When people are so focused on differences, Logan had so much to offer because he treated people like they were people," he told KSL-TV. "So, I think what Logan would say he wanted to get out of his life was that."

Those interested in donating to Logan's GoFundMe can do so here.