The 9-year-old boy has been missing since 1 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP says. (New Brunswick RCMP - image credit)

The RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a 9-year-old boy who went missing at 1 a.m. Saturday from the Delta hotel in Moncton.

Thomas Chapman was last seen wearing navy pyjamas and no shoes, the RCMP said in a tweet Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

The hotel is located at 750 Main Street near the corner of Botsford Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 506-857-2400.