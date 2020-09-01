9 Neighbours spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron and David face a sad loss, while Shane's condition worsens as he makes his way back to Ramsay Street.

Here are nine spoilers to look forward to.

Emmett finds that he has a tough decision to make when his aunt returns from New Zealand and he hears that he will be allowed to go and stay with her. Aaron and David are heartbroken that they could lose him and urge him to weigh up all the options before he comes to a decision.

Following some not-so-gentle words of encouragement from Jenna, Emmett soon tells the boys that he has made his choice – he will be leaving Ramsay Street. How will Aaron and David cope with his departure, and will they be put off fostering again?

Nicolette and Pierce have not had the best of starts at living under the same roof. Pierce is adamant that Nicolette should stay out of his and Chloe's personal lives, but Nicolette is not doing the best at heeding his warnings.

When they all head to Lassiters for a spa treatment, it is clear that the hostility is still there and Nicolette delights at playing a trick on Pierce that leaves him in the middle of the complex with a rather embarrassing look. Will these two ever see eye to eye?

Toadie has recently decided to get back on the dating horse and while he did not have the best first experience, thanks to some unwanted help from Karl, he soon finds himself talking to a woman in The Waterhole and the two seem to get on really well.

The only problem is that the woman in question is none other than Angela Lane, and when Susan and Karl find out, they are quick to let him know the kind of person he is dealing with. But will Toadie listen to their warnings, or could he and Angela be Erinsborough's next big couple?

4. David struggles to move on

Emmett's departure has left Aaron and David feeling low and it soon becomes clear that they both have different ideas on how best to deal with the loss of their "buddy".

Aaron tries to remain as level-headed as he can, knowing that this is part of the fostering process and Emmett going to his family is a good thing. But David is struggling and beginning to doubt whether the fostering life is one he wants to be a part of anymore. Will the two find a way to deal with the loss?

5. Hendrix digs for dirt

While the battle of wits between Nicolette and Pierce continues, she soon learns that Hendrix is also now wary of her – and he proves to be a more challenging nemesis than his father. Interested to learn what is really going on with her, the two have some tense conversations, before Hendrix decides to make a bold move.

When Hendrix sees Nicolette is on a date, he approaches the girl and asks about Nicolette – being left shocked when he is told she has feelings for Chloe. What will Hendrix do with this new information?

6. Ned gets a tempting offer

The money from Ned's Fandangle enterprise is continuing to come in, which is handy as he needs the cash to help with a planned art exhibition and to cover the costs for the art studio that is now taking up the space of the backpackers.

Confiding in Kyle about his money-making scheme, Ned soon gets a request for a fully nude shot – and the amount offered makes it a sorely tempting offer. But will Ned bare all for the cash, and will he find out who is willing to pay big to get the photos?

7. Toadie searches for Shane

Shane is meant to be staying with his brother, Stonefish, as he tackles his secret drug problem, but Toadie learns that he is not there at all. Shane has actually returned to the town he met Dipi in and is crumbling under the weight of his addiction. He's in a far worse state than he was when he originally left.

Reaching out to Roxy, Shane begs her for help, and she decides she needs to go and see if he is okay. But when Toadie turns up asking questions, she feels compelled to tell him the truth and a worried Toadie heads off in search of his brother.

8. Levi struggles with a lie

Levi has found that one potentially damaging lie has led to another and he finds it difficult to keep up the pretence of the latest one. When Bea helped him out by picking up his epilepsy medication, Yashvi clocked them and they were forced to pretend that they were dating so she did not find out about his condition.

But with Bea away and Levi wanting to find a real girlfriend, he finds that it is impossible with the gossip spreading about his fake relationship. Will he come clean about the sham and risk the truth about his epilepsy coming out?

9. Shane returns to face the music

Toadie finds Shane and it is evident how much he is struggling. Destroying the pills that Shane is clinging to, Toadie forces him to return home and urges him to start getting the help from his family that he desperately needs.

Shane agrees and the two head home, but back in Erinsborough, Mackenzie and Richie are in the middle of preparing a surprise romantic meal for Shane and Dipi to make their 20th wedding anniversary. It is so much of a surprise that Toadie doesn't even know, and that leads to a very awkward reunion when Shane walks into Harold's…

