9 Neighbours spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Neighbours, Number 24 gets a bit more crowded, while Shane continues to go off the rails.

Here are nine spoilers to look forward to next week.

1. Jenna starts work at Lassiters

View photos Photo credit: Channel 5 More

While Emmett is thrilled that his mum Jenna is starting work as a housekeeper at Lassiters, one person that is not happy about the news is Paul. Confident that hiring her was a huge mistake, he and Terese continue to bicker over her.

As Jenna starts her first shift, it is clear that Paul is in no mood to make things easy for the troubled mum and he proceeds to give her a hard time at every opportunity. And unfortunately for Jenna, she is about to give Paul the ammunition he needs to get rid of her…

2. Number 24 gains a resident

View photos Photo credit: Channel 5 More

With Chloe's mother Fay on her way to Erinsborough to stay at Number 24 so that Chloe can take her share of the load in looking after her, the Greysons are all worried that they may be taking on something they cannot handle.

Knowing that they need the help, Pierce decides to approach Nicolette about being a live-in carer while Fay is in town. All seems to be proceeding well, until Pierce and Chloe later have a chat and Chloe casually mentions that Nicolette is gay.

Pierce is visibly worried to hear it, but how will he react if he finds out that Nicolette has eyes on his wife?

3. Dipi grows suspicious

View photos Photo credit: Channel 5 More

Story continues