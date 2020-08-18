9 Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.
Coming up on Neighbours, Number 24 gets a bit more crowded, while Shane continues to go off the rails.
Here are nine spoilers to look forward to next week.
1. Jenna starts work at Lassiters
While Emmett is thrilled that his mum Jenna is starting work as a housekeeper at Lassiters, one person that is not happy about the news is Paul. Confident that hiring her was a huge mistake, he and Terese continue to bicker over her.
As Jenna starts her first shift, it is clear that Paul is in no mood to make things easy for the troubled mum and he proceeds to give her a hard time at every opportunity. And unfortunately for Jenna, she is about to give Paul the ammunition he needs to get rid of her…
2. Number 24 gains a resident
With Chloe's mother Fay on her way to Erinsborough to stay at Number 24 so that Chloe can take her share of the load in looking after her, the Greysons are all worried that they may be taking on something they cannot handle.
Knowing that they need the help, Pierce decides to approach Nicolette about being a live-in carer while Fay is in town. All seems to be proceeding well, until Pierce and Chloe later have a chat and Chloe casually mentions that Nicolette is gay.
Pierce is visibly worried to hear it, but how will he react if he finds out that Nicolette has eyes on his wife?
3. Dipi grows suspicious
Old fears rear their head for Dipi when she once again grows suspicious of Shane and Roxy, not knowing that Roxy is trying to help him kick his drug habit. Struggling to keep his need for the pills under control, Roxy suggests that he attempt meditation and heads to Number 30 to try it out with him.
When Dipi comes home, she is shocked to see what Shane is doing and is hurt that he would turn to Roxy for help meditating when it is something that she knows a lot about. With her suspicions piqued, will she learn the real reason behind it?
4. Ned gets a strange request
Fandangle seems like a good way for Ned to raise some cash, but when he tells Yashvi about the Only Fans-like website, she is disturbed at what he is doing, until he tells her how much he stands to make. But just as she comes around to the idea, Ned gets a bizarre request that involves him sitting on a cake in the nude.
Unsure whether to go ahead with it, the money he would get soon turns him around on the idea. After the shoot, he is mortified when Sheila and Terese spot the cake and cut themselves a slice.
5. Bea has a crush on Levi
Bea has gotten to know Levi quite well since he arrived in Erinsborough and next week sees her admit to Yashvi that she likes him as more than just a friend. Yashvi is certain that Levi feels the same and arranges for them to be set up on a date.
Bea dresses to impress and hopes that she can make something happen between them, but unfortunately Yashvi soon learns that Levi does not see her that way. Is Bea about to embarrass herself?
6. Shane goes too far
Roxy notices a change in Shane's mood and grows concerned that he may have broken his promise to stop taking the drugs. Sure enough, when she marches over to Number 30 to check, she finds a packet of pills in his bag. But when Shane catches her, he is furious and launches into a vicious tirade against her that leaves her shaken.
Shane worries that his outburst will cause Roxy to spill his secret and goes to see her to check. But with Roxy ready to wash her hands of Shane for good, does she care enough to agree to stay quiet?
7. Fay arrives in Erinsborough
With her Huntington's getting worse, Fay arrives to spend time with Chloe, who is keen to take some of the load off her siblings in Adelaide. While everyone at Number 24 is happy for her to stay, Hendrix is clearly on edge about having someone so sick in the house.
He and Fay end up getting along really well but when Hendrix makes a mistake, it is left to Nicolette to step in and save the day. This confirms Pierce's choice to hire her, but is he starting to realise the feelings she has for Chloe?
8. Jenna makes a mistake
Despite not being in the Lassiters job that long, Jenna puts it all at risk towards the end of the week when she takes something from the hotel that she shouldn't have. Emmett soon sees the items in her bag and tells her she needs to return them.
Aaron and David soon see that something is on their little buddy's mind and he admits what he has seen, making them promise not to say anything. But when Paul searches Jenna's bag and finds out what she has done, Emmett is certain that his foster parents are to blame. They assure him they didn't say a word, but who did alert Paul?
9. Toadie returns with a secret
Following a much-needed break to attend Sky and Lana's real wedding, Toadie returns home next week, but it seems he has a secret to keep. Acting on edge and clearly hiding something embarrassing, Shane questions his brother for the truth – and then walks in on him in an extremely compromising situation.
What scrapes did Toadie get into while he was away, and how does Harold Bishop factor into his misadventures?
Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.
