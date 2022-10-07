9 Nail Polishes That Will Give You Glazed Donut Nails

Get in on the trendiest manicure of the season.

If you haven't heard about glazed donut nails, let's backtrack. Hailey Bieber singlehandedly—pun intended—started the viral trend when she first sported the manicure at the 2022 Met Gala. More subtle than full-on chrome, but with more dimension than a classic cream finish, the effect truly is, well, that of a glazed donut. (Picture a shimmery, gleam-like finish over either a milky white or sheer pink base.) And here’s the great thing: Even though this look is totally trendy, it’s actually surprisingly neutral and versatile, something that anyone can pull off, notes nail expert Donna Charloff, Director of Service Operations at MiniLuxe. Similarly, while it does look especially flattering on longer, almond-shaped nails, it works well on all nail lengths and shapes.

To achieve the iridescent gleam, Bieber’s manicurist used a professional powder topper in a chrome finish. And indeed, the glazed effect can be used by mixing and matching several different polishes and/or powders. But for all you lazy people out there (no shame in the minimalist game), there are also standalone shades that make it easy to achieve the look with just one bottle.

Ahead, nine of the best nail polishes that will help you score glazed donut nails at home (no celebrity manicurist required).



Expressie FX Iced Out Nail Polish

Use this holographic, pearl hue on its own for a more subdued end result. Or, layer it over any nude polish in lieu of a top coat to add a more dimensional, glazed finish. Either way, you’ll appreciate that the unique brush can be angled to make application easy, even with your non-dominant hand.

To buy: $10, ulta.com



Nails. INC What the Shell Pearl Effect Nail Polish

Those who love the look of a barely-there mani will love this aptly-named hue which does in fact evoke pearls in the best way possible. Top tip: It’s also gorgeous painted on toes.

To buy: $11, revolve.com

OPI Nail Lacquer in Chiffon-d of You

Bieber’s manicurist uses products from this brand’s pro line to create the star’s signature mani, but this polish is also an option. It’s slightly more sparkly than some others, featuring a variety of dimensional nude hues that make this a nice choice for those who really want their glazed donut nails to stand out.

To buy: $11, ulta.com



Nailtopia Plant Based Nail Lacquer in Doing Great Sweetie

This color skews fairly clear, making it a nice option if you just want to try out a very minimalistic version of the trend. To amp up the effect, layer on a few coats, or paint it over a creamy white color. Bonus points for the fact that the formula is infused with tons of good-for-your nails ingredients that will help strengthen your tips.

To buy: $10, ulta.com



Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Color in Fluer-t

The original glazed donut effect can skew either more pink or more creamy white; if you prefer the latter, this drugstore polish is choice. It’s slightly more on the opaque side, but has that oh-so important glistening finish. It’s also infused with argan oil to help keep nails nice and moisturized.

To buy: $7, target.com



Orly Polish in Snow Worries

On the flip side, if you want to go with a more pink option, this peach-y-pink hue is beautiful, infused with just the right amount of silver shimmer. We also appreciate that it’s 12-free, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

To buy: $11, orlybeauty.com



Zoya Nail Polish in Leia

Another iridescent hue, the sheer base of this one makes it extremely versatile. Use two to three coats of it on its own, or layer one over your go-to cream nude shade to change the effect ever so slightly.

To buy: $12, zoya.com



Olive and June Nail Lacquer in Pink Goldfish

This pick is a shimmery, iridescent pale pink that’s flattering on a wide array of skin tones. It doesn’t hurt that it has an extra high-shine finish too, further enhancing that glistening look.

To buy: $9, oliveandjune.com



Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer in Mesmerize

Chocolate glazed donut nails are the perfect, autumnal take on the trend, featuring brown hues rather than nude ones. It can be achieved by layering any one of the more sheer, holographic colors on this list over a cream brown, or, you can try this polish; the subtle copper-brown color features multi-tonal shimmer. The formula is especially long-lasting and made to withstand chips for weeks on end. Plus, you don’t need to use a base coat with it, a nice time saver.

To buy: $22, dazzledry.com



