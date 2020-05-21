The 9 most-Googled cleaning questions answered

Photo credit: Choreograph - Getty Images

The most commonly asked home cleaning queries have been answered to help you keep you home spick and span more easily.

Whether it's how to clean your carpets or how to clean the TV screen, spending so much time at home together during lockdown has likely meant that the mess in the house has increased tenfold – and the need for cleaning effectively along with it.

Those who were lucky enough to have cleaners have been left to their own devices, while some are simply cleaning more as it can help to relieve stress and boost your mood.

Creating a pleasant, tidy and tranquil environment is important for our wellbeing. But we can all do with some tips and tricks on how best to clean those high-traffic areas and well-used items in the home.

Dale Gillespie of ScS, who conducted the research by analysing Google Trends data, said: 'Hygiene has been at the forefront of people's minds recently and many of us have been using our extra time at home to give it a thorough deep clean. It’s more important than ever to tackle dirt and germs, and it’s interesting to see exactly which parts of the home people are looking for help with.'

Discover answers to the 10 most commonly asked cleaning questions below:

1. How to clean windows

To clean your windows, brush off any dirt and then apply plenty of window cleaning spray, preferably one that sticks to the glass and doesn’t run. Wipe the panes using absorbent microfibre cloths or squeegees as these don’t leave streaks, but ensure your tools are clean to avoid spreading grime.

2. How to clean an oven

Cleaning an oven can be a dreaded task, but the easiest approach is to remove any loose food and then, while wearing rubber gloves, spray oven cleaner on the door and walls (unless it is stainless steel). Let it set for 30 minutes and then simply wipe away the grease. For the shelves, soak them in warm, soapy water, before using a stiff brush to get rid of any leftover dirt. Alternatively, for a more natural approach, dip half a lemon in a mixture of lemon juice and baking soda and use that to wipe the racks.

3. How to clean a carpet

Bedroom carpets can be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, so it’s really important to clean them regularly. At least once a week, give your carpets a good vacuum, and use natural cleaning sprays for a quick refresh. For stains, pre-treat them with a stain-removal solution as soon as possible and let it dry thoroughly before using a carpet cleaner.

4. How to clean blinds

Use a microfibre cloth or duster to give the blinds a dry clean, working from top to bottom so that any dust falls down as you go along. For plastic blinds, a slightly damp cloth can then be used to remove more stubborn marks, while for wooden varieties, a light cleaning product, such as diluted detergent, can be effective. Some blinds can go in a washing machine, but always check the label and put them in a zip-up bag if you do.

5. How to clean a washing machine

It’s important to regularly empty and clean the debris filter. To do this, locate and unplug the emergency drain tube. This will release any trapped water and should free any debris inside the filter. For the main washing machine drum, clean it by occasionally running a hot empty wash. Don’t forget about the door seal and detergent drawer – a gentle wipe or clean with a toothbrush should be enough.

6. How to clean a TV screen

Dry microfibre cloths are best for screens as they remove dust and smudges without damaging anti-glare coatings. Pre-moistened disinfecting wipes are useful for more resistant marks and can also be used for remote controls, which can be dirtier than you think.

7. How to clean a leather sofa

Sofas are an essential piece of furniture and often the centrepiece of a living room. To clean a leather piece, dust the sofa frequently and gently remove any spills with a clean, damp cloth. Make sure the cloth isn’t too wet or it could leave a watermark. For stains, blot them with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar, then use a new microfibre cloth to wipe it away.

8. How to clean a toilet

Not an exciting job, but an essential one nonetheless. For the best results, disinfect the toilet bowl with a bleach-based toilet cleaner, starting underneath the rim. Put on some gloves and scrub the sides. For the exterior, use a disinfectant spray and cover all sections, including the lid, flush and tank. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes and then use a clean sponge to wipe it all down.



9. How to clean a mattress

Use the upholstery attachment on a vacuum to hoover away dust on both sides of the mattress. For stains, add baking soda to cold water and rub it over the mark. If it remains after half an hour, try using diluted washing-up liquid or upholstery cleaner, but always test the latter on a small corner first, so you don’t accidentally damage the mattress.

