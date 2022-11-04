9 Most Beautiful Ecolodges in the World and What They Cost

Heather Taylor
·8 min read
Malgorzata Drewniak / Shutterstock.com
Malgorzata Drewniak / Shutterstock.com

Do you know what an ecolodge is? These are accommodations designed not to harm the natural environment upon which they are built. One of the ecolodges featured in this roundup, Topas Ecolodge, defines an ecolodge as following three basic principles: You must be set in a natural environment, benefit the local community and provide awareness and educational support.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
See: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

All over the world, there are many beautiful ecolodges travelers can stay at to celebrate major milestones and enjoy vacations as part of the sustainable tourism movement. Here are nine of the most beautiful ecolodges across the world and what it costs to stay there.

Mashpi Lodge

Just outside of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, is a rainforest hotel called Mashpi Lodge. Travelers staying at the Mashpi Lodge will be able to live out their wildest adventures by trekking down hidden paths, splashing through rivers, flying high aboard the Lodge’s Dragonfly Canopy Gondola, and encountering 400 species of birds, trees and frogs. The Mashpi Lodge prides itself on its sustainability and conservation efforts. Over 75% of the Lodge’s employees come from surrounding communities and most ingredients and other supplies are locally sourced.

How much does a stay cost? According to the Mashpi Lodge website, room rates start at $1,280 plus taxes, based on double occupancy of a standard room. Service tax is additional, and a municipal tax of $2.75 is charged per room, per night. Accommodations at the Mashpi Lodge are part of an all-inclusive model. Visitors enjoy three complete meals per night booked, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day and customized tours of the Reserve with one local and one specialized Naturalist Guide.

Soneva Fushi

Tucked away in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi calls itself “the original barefoot hideaway.” This ecolodge features 64 private island villas ensconced in a sustainable ecosystem of lush jungle and pristine beaches. Soneva Fushi prides itself on 25 years of sustainability with a focus on environmental initiatives. Some of these include sustainable pest management practices implemented island-wide, an equal opportunities employer achieving a more balanced representation of female hosts at Soneva and a 2% environmental levy on all stays introduced in 2008. Funds go toward the Soneva Foundation, investing in projects with positive environmental, social and economic impact and offsetting direct and indirect carbon emissions.

How much does a stay cost? Stays at Soneva Fushi start at $1,560 per night excluding taxes and fees. Exclusive offers are also available at Soneva Fushi for visitors, families and those booking a larger villa who book directly on the website.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas

Built at the upper part of the traditional village of Aristi in Greece, travelers visiting Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas experience a wide variety of outdoor activities at an ecolodge surrounded by a large variety of flowers, plants and trees. Enjoy partaking in a cooking workshop, rafting in a kayak in the Voidomatis river, wine tasting and going on a road trip to the villages of Vitsa, Monodenri and Kipi. Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas has a green policy starting with its architecture. Only local materials, including stone and wood, decorate the inner and outer parts of the buildings. LED bulbs are used for lighting, waste water is processed in a high-tech tertiary cleaning system and the resort staff are all locals.

How much does a stay cost?  Prices vary depending if you book rooms or villas. Most rooms require a minimum stay of three nights and may range in price from $178 to $285 depending on the room or suite you book directly through the resort. Villas can cost upwards of $600 or more per night.

Topas Ecolodge

Deep in the mountains of Hoang Lien National Park is the Topas Ecolodge. This ecolodge is nestled atop a stunning hilltop with 41 rustic mountain bungalows allowing travelers to take in the finest mountain views in Vietnam.

Topas has been nominated by National Geographic as one of the best ecolodges to stay in if you care about the earth. The ecolodge keeps sustainability at the forefront by employing around 100 people, almost exclusively from local villages. Staff members live in two houses built on-site to ensure they do not endanger themselves traveling late at night to their remote villages and receive space and facilities to grow vegetables and cook their own food. Topas ensures all recyclable materials are distributed locally, buys local produce and raises chickens on-site at their own chicken coop.

How much does a stay cost? Rates depend on whether visitors wish to book a villa or bungalow during their stay. Special offers are available including the Sapa family break for families of four who may book a stay starting at $1,330. The Topas Ecolodge mountain trails, a three-day, two-night all-inclusive package, is available starting at $460.

Three Camel Lodge

For travelers who wish to get away to a desert retreat, a renowned five-star ecolodge awaits in Mongolia’s Three Camel Lodge. Discover dramatic sights throughout the Gobi Desert including the Flaming Cliffs, Yol Valley National Park and visit the small town of Bulgan for a firsthand look at the region’s nomadic families and their village life. Three Camel Lodge prides itself on following the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmental stewardship, natural and cultural preservation, and community empowerment. It is the first lodge in Mongolia to eliminate all single-use plastic water bottles. Guests receive a stylish reusable metal bottle that can be refilled throughout the property at its purified water stations. Nearly 100% of the lodge lighting is solar-powered and Three Camel Lodge sources over 50% of its lodge supplies, services and ingredients within 50 miles.

How much does a stay cost? At the present moment, Three Camel Lodge is booked through May 2023. Rates in May 2023 start at $882 per night and increase in June 2023 to $1,058 per night.

Lapa Rios

Lapa Rios Lodge protects 1,000 acres of Central America’s last remaining tropical lowland rainforest. Visitors of this breathtaking Costa Rica ecolodge will be able to live and breathe the jungle, encountering frogs and macaws, endangered monkeys and over 300 bird species. Sustainability is a core value at Lapa Rios with nature conservation and community development it raisons d’être. Tourism is a means to acquire and protect the surrounding endangered rainforest and its mission is to prove “a rainforest left standing is worth more than one cut down.”

How much does a stay cost? This depends on the dates travelers book their stays. For example, a stay for two guests between Jan. 3, 2023, and Jan. 10, 2023, in a Deluxe Bungalow would be $1,562 per night for seven nights. Lapa Rios also offers Costa Rica packages for those who are newlyweds and family adventure packages. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the ecolodge for more information.

Il Ngwesi

What makes a stay at Kenya’s Il Ngwesi unforgettable is this ecolodge is owned and run by the Maasai community. Visitors will enjoy both wildlife and cultural experiences including gorgeous wildlife viewing from the lodge, bush breakfasts by the Ngare Ndare River and visits to the Mukogodo Forest. Il Ngwesi plays a critical role in conserving wildlife in Northern Kenya with many endangered species like the white rhino, Grevy zebra, leopard and lion residents on its land.

How much does a stay cost? Interested visitors are encouraged to contact Il Ngwesi via email at info@ilngwesi.com or call +254 (0) 741 770 540 to learn more.

Copal Tree Lodge

Your luxury ecolodge awaits at Belize’s own Copal Tree Lodge. As a luxury ecolodge and 3,000-acre sustainable farm, adventure seekers and foodies will quickly be immersed into the culture and cuisine of Belize in a beautiful jungle setting. Receive a hands-on tutorial for learning about the production of coffee, chocolate and indigenous produce at its on-site Farm Center and explore the farm-to-flask initiative with Copal Tree Distillery. Copal Tree Lodge is proud to pioneer sustainable food production and agritourism with the majority of the food served at the Garden Table Restaurant supplied from the Lodge’s farm.

How much does a stay cost? There are 16 private suites and one three-bedroom villa available at Copal Tree Lodge. If two guests stayed at Copal Tree Lodge between Jan. 9, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023, the cost for seven nights would be $8,828 for a signature canopy suite at the flexible all-inclusive rate. Copal Tree Lodge also offers a variety of vacation packages customized to your needs, from wedding to honeymoons, on its website.

Daintree Wilderness Lodge

An ecolodge hidden in a rainforest? Welcome to Daintree Wilderness Lodge, found in Australia’s Kuku Yalangi country. Rest in one of Daintree Wilderness Lodge’s seven elevated cabins and explore the rainforest’s hidden paths, spot rare wildlife and birds and snorkel off Cape Tribulation. This ecolodge uses spring water, accessed via a bore, to supply the entire resort with fresh water. All cleaning products used are nontoxic and biodegradable and the Lodge runs on a Stand-Alone Solar Array system to reduce carbon emission into the atmosphere.

How much does a stay cost? As mentioned, the Daintree Wilderness Lodge has seven rainforest cabins. Pricing varies and is set at AUD. Booking directly through the website allows visitors to receive access to special discounts and rates, like the 10% off discount used when booking a Rainforest Relaxation Package for two.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Most Beautiful Ecolodges in the World and What They Cost

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Canada's Shapovalov falls short with three-set loss to Medvedev in Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell short of winning his first title of the year losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the Vienna Open final on Sunday. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won 78 per cent of his first-serve points and broke on three of his nine opportunities. The 23-year-old also fired six aces but committed six double faults in the loss. Medvedev, the top seed at the tournament and No. 4 in the world, converted on five of his 11 break point chances while winning 72 per c

  • Neymar's trial on fraud and corruption concludes

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar’s trial concluded on Monday with the company that accused him of fraud and corruption reducing the prison sentence it sought for the player’s alleged involvement in irregularities related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. The trial’s conclusion came three days after Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. Brazilian company DIS continued with its charges but

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames shake things up as Huberdeau-Lindholm duo struggles at 5v5

    After high hopes to start the season, Flames coach Darryl Sutter appears to be splitting up Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm. At least for now.

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Oilers' McDavid, Devils' Bratt, Wild's Fleury named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton centre Connor McDavid, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid topped the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games to lead Edmonton to a perfect week and into second place in the Pacific Division. All eight points came on goals that tied the game or gave the Oilers the lead. McDavid recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 victo