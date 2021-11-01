9 Months After Losing Her Mom, Doyle Demands Better for Canadians Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer During Novembers Awareness Month

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - "It is hard to believe that 9 months have passed since I lost my mom," Leanne Doyle of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island remembers with emotion. Her mom Teresa Doyle passed away in February, after an 11 year fight against this difficult disease. "She always spoke of how fortunate she was, to have this time with family and friends. "

Knowing that November 1st is the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and that November 18th, 2021 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Doyle has registered for Charity event Light Up the Lake - Canada. "My participation in this event will not bring my mom back but it will help others in the future. Mom would have wanted this, as she was a fierce advocate for pancreatic cancer awareness. She volunteered every year at Light Up the Lake, understanding how important this event is." Doyle continues to say that, "We can no longer be bystanders in this fight against pancreatic cancer! Canadians need to get involved and bring awareness and more funding to tackle this aggressive cancer."

The impact of COVID-19 on Canada's cancer care programs throughout the country has been significant. "The pandemic put a hold on many things in the world, but not pancreatic cancer. An estimated 6,300 Canadians will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year," says Stefanie Condon-Oldreive, Founder/Director of Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society. "However, the pandemic means that pancreatic cancer patients are experiencing delays in diagnosis resulting in even fewer treatment options and significant stress for them and their families. It is already the case that 50% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within the 4 months of diagnosis. We are bracing for survival rates to worsen - and know we will need to fight hard to combat the negative effects of disrupted cancer interventions that may be with us for years to come.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is calling on all Canadians to come together for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and World Pancreatic Cancer Day, to honour the 92% of Canadians who do not survive a diagnosis and support efforts to do more for everyone whose life is impacted by this devastating disease.

The proceeds from Light up the Lake will enable Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society to support more people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as well as their families. Including providing financial support for those with limited income.

Funding will also support innovative cancer research and healthcare education initiatives, such as North America's first accredited Pancreatic Cancer e-Learning Module for General Practitioners. "Increased understanding about best practises in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease is essential. It is imperative that we accelerate knowledge and use innovative resources to reach all physicians whether in rural or urban centres."

Visit craigscause.ca/get-involved to learn more, sponsor a participant, or to register.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is a national charity dedicated to both increasing survival and improving the quality of life for every Canadian diagnosed with pancreatic cancer through awareness raising, education, support and research.

