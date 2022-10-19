9-MONTH 2022 TRADING UPDATE

Klépierre
·9 min read
Klépierre
Klépierre

PRESS RELEASE

9-MONTH 2022

TRADING UPDATE

Paris — October 19, 2022

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today released its trading update for the first nine months of 2022 (1). Third-quarter activity has confirmed the solid business recovery observed in the first half:

  • Third-quarter retailer sales(2) up 6% on a like-for-like basis compared to 2021

  • 3% positive reversion on renewals and releasings, on top of annual indexation of 4.2% (3) in 2022

  • High financial occupancy rate of 95.6%, up 150 bps year on year

  • Net rental income up 31.4% year on year on a like-for-like basis

  • Ongoing asset rotation strategy: €472 million worth of disposals over the first nine months, in line with appraisal values

  • Leading to even better credit metrics as of September 30:

    • net debt down to €7,667 million

    • net debt to EBITDA of 8.2x, LTV of 37.8% and ICR at 10.0x

  • Guidance confirmed for 2022 with net current cash flow per share of at least €2.45(4)

  • Klépierre ranked first in the Global Retail Listed category by GRESB for the third year in a row

KEY FINANCIALS

In millions of euros, total share

9M 2022

9M 2021

Like-for-like change(b)

Total gross rental income

855.0

709.5

27.4%

Service charge income(a)

196.4

183.3

 

Management and development fees

52.7

49.8

 

Total revenues

1,104.1

942.7

 

 

 

 

 

Total net rental income

734.6

592.6

31.4%

(a)  Service charges invoiced to tenants covering the general maintenance and repairs, security, heating, cooling, lighting and cleaning of common areas. Service charge income is included in total revenues (IFRS 15). The same applies for the first nine months of 2021.

(b)  Like-for-like data exclude the contribution of new spaces (acquisitions, developments and extensions), spaces being restructured, disposals completed since January 2022, and foreign exchange impacts.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

In a similar vein to the steady performance observed in the first half of 2022, trading continued to improve in the third quarter of the year.
This trend underscores the strength of the business resumption and the relevance of Klépierre’s rigorous asset selection aimed at matching the positioning and expansion plans of leading retailers in the heart of Europe’s largest cities.

Retailer sales and footfall

On a like-for-like basis(2), total retailer sales at Klépierre’s shopping centers were up 6% during the third quarter compared to the same period in 2021. Following the positive trend observed since April 2022, retailer sales continued to improve month on month, growing by 3% in July, 8% in August and 10% in September compared to one year earlier. Footfall also increased by 12% during the period compared to 2021.
By geographic area, Iberia (up 16%) and Netherlands & Germany (up 9%) led the way. Furthermore, malls located in business districts or dependent on tourist traffic or commuters, which experienced a more lackluster resumption after store reopening, delivered improved performances during the period (up 16%).
By segment, Food & Beverage and Health & Beauty posted the strongest rebounds, respectively up 21% and 8%, benefiting from the end of health restrictions, followed by Fashion (up 4%) and Culture, Gifts and Leisure (up 4%), which also outperformed 2021 levels.

Leasing activity

Leasing activity was also dynamic, with 991 leases signed, demonstrating the Group’s asset management expertise and the deep appeal of our platform for retailers. Over the first nine months of the year, a 3% positive reversion rate was achieved on renewals and releasings (on top of indexation of 4.2%(3) applied in January 2022). As of September 30, 2022, the financial occupancy rate stood at 95.6%, a clear uptick compared to 94.1% one year ago.

Revenues

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to €1,104.1 million, a 17.1% increase compared to the same period last year.
The good business resumption translated into strong improvements in rental income, reflecting a normalized invoicing and higher collection rates as well as a rebound in variable revenues and other income.
Consequently, over the first nine months of 2022, gross rental income was up 27.4%, on a like-for-like basis to €855.0 million.
Similarly, net rental income was up 31.4% on a like-for-like basis to €734.6 million. This amount does also include €47 million of better-than-expected rent collection for the years 2020 and 2021.

DEVELOPMENT AND DISPOSALS

Developments

Grand Place (Grenoble, France)

Following the refurbishment completed in March 2022, the first stone was laid on the construction of the 16,200 sq.m. extension in May 2022. The total investment amounts to €70 million for an expected yield on cost of 7.9%. Pre-leasing stands at 82% of the projected net rental income (76% signed and 6% under advanced negotiations). Soon to be anchored by the first Primark store in the region, the full makeover of Grenoble’s leading retail destination is earmarked for completion by the end of 2023.

New Primark megastores (Italy and France)

In line with its Retail First® leasing strategy based on strong partnerships with leading banners, Klépierre continued to support the expansion of Primark, with the opening of a new megastore at Gran Reno (Bologna, Italy) and the handover of units in:

  • Le Gru (Turin, Italy) and Campania (Naples, Italy), slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022; and

  • Nave de Vero (Venice, Italy) and Centre Deux (Saint-Etienne, France), slated to open in the first half of 2023.

As of today, Klépierre operates 17 stores with this highly-attractive anchor, representing a total space of more than 110,000 sq.m.

Disposals

Since January 1, 2022, the Group has pursued its asset rotation strategy and sold €472 million(5) worth of assets mainly in Norway and in France. Those disposals have been closed in line with appraisal values.

DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2022, Klépierre’s credit metrics further improved with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.2x and a high interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 10.0x. Consolidated net debt stood at €7,667 million, down €457 million compared to June 30, 2022 and the Loan-to-Value(6) ratio was 37.8%.
At the same date, the Group’s gross debt had an average maturity of 6.4 years, and Klépierre’s liquidity position stood at €2.7 billion, up €400 million compared to June 30, 2022.
On May 20, 2022, Standard & Poor’s affirmed Klépierre’s BBB+ credit rating with a stable outlook.

KLÉPIERRE LEADER IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

For the third year in a row, Klépierre’s Act for Good® strategy has been recognized as Global Retail Sector Leader for its CSR strategy and performance by GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark).
With an improving score of 98/100, the Group maintained its number one ranking within the “Global Retail Listed”, “Europe Listed”, “Europe Retail” and “Europe Retail Listed” categories, thanks to an improvement in the Group’s energy performance as well as its initiatives around greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste management. This historic score compares to an average of 79/100 among similar companies and 74/100 for all GRESB participants.
Klépierre is continuing its energy efficiency drive, having already reduced the energy consumption of all its centers in Europe by more than 40% in 2021 compared with 2013. In 2021, Group shopping centers consumed an average of 79 kWh/sq.m. in Europe and 70 kWh/sq.m. in France(7). This positions Klépierre’s malls as the least energy-intensive in the industry in France, where average consumption per shopping center is 109 kWh/sq.m.(8)
In the shorter term, in line with plans announced by several governments in Europe, including France, all Klépierre’s malls will implement various additional efficiency measures. In France, these will help Klépierre meet the target of reducing energy consumption by 10% by this winter versus the pre-Covid levels of winter 2019-2020, through initiatives that include optimizing heating, air conditioning and lighting.

OUTLOOK

Based on the strong performance in the first nine months of the year, the Group is confirming its 2022 guidance of at least €2.45 net current cash flow per share(4). This guidance assumes that business operations are not impacted through the end of the year by any further Covid-related disruptions to clients’ operations or any major deterioration in the geopolitical situation.

GROSS RENTAL INCOME                                    

In millions of euros

Total share

 

Group share

9M 2022

9M 2021

 

9M 2022

9M 2021

France(a)

345.1

250.5

 

284.4

204.8

Italy

162.0

123.0

 

160.3

121.8

Scandinavia

108.5

117.9

 

60.9

66.1

Iberia

97.6

85.9

 

97.6

85.9

Netherlands & Germany

81.8

77.9

 

80.9

76.6

Central Europe

49.2

44.1

 

49.2

44.1

Other countries

10.9

10.3

 

9.9

9.5

GROSS RENTAL INCOME

855.0

709.5

 

743.1

608.7

(a) Shopping centers and other retail properties.

AGENDA

 

February 15, 2023

2022 full-year earnings (after market close)

May 11, 2023

Annual General Meeting

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACTS

 

Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

 

Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 88 77 40 37 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com

Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate
and Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com

 

Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

 

 

 

 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available on the Klépierre website:
www.klepierre.com

(1)        The data disclosed in this release, including those set out in the appendices, have not been audited.
(2)         Change on a same store basis, excluding the impact of asset sales and acquisitions.
(3)         Weighted average indexation applied to the 712 leases renewed or relet since January 1, 2022.
(4)         Excluding the impact of amortizing Covid-19 rent concessions.
(5)         Excluding transfer taxes, total share.
(6)        Based on end-June 2022 portfolio valuations.
(7)         For common areas and stores that are not self-sufficient in energy.
(8)         Source: Observatoire de l’Immobilier Durable, Baromètre de la performance énergétique et environnementale des bâtiments, 2021.


 

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir