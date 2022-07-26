9 homes destroyed, 17 others damaged in Balch Springs grass fire: report

A fire that started in grass in Balch Springs on Monday destroyed at least nine houses and damaged 17 others, according to a WFAA-TV report attributed to city officials.

The fire erupted near Interstate 20 and South Beltline Road in the Spring Ridge neighborhood, the television station reported. Balch Springs is located about 16 miles southeast of Dallas.

The fire may have started when a person cutting grass at a field struck a metal object, causing sparks, WFAA reported, citing the Balch Springs city manager. WFAA is a media partner of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The American Red Cross is at the Balch Springs Recreation Center at 5372 Shepherd Lane. Residents can also call 972-557-6090 for more information.