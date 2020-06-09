9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Next week's Home and Away episodes see Ben Astoni's life hang in the balance, while Jasmine Delaney's behaviour around Grace sparks a backlash.

Here's a full collection of nine storylines coming up.

1. Ben is rushed to hospital

Ben is rushed to hospital after suffering a shock collapse. He has a seizure shortly after his admission, leaving Tori with a tough battle on her hands to figure out what has happened.

There are few clues to go on, until Ben's condition stabilises and he regains consciousness. Ben reveals that he took a dangerous cocktail of drugs to tackle the stress that he was under over his marriage issues.

Tori warns that this could have been fatal and urges Ben to consult his psychiatrist.

2. Ben makes an upsetting decision

Ben's near-death experience still isn't enough to help him and Maggie get back on the same page. As Ben continues to cut Maggie out, she realises that she can't wait around forever and gives him an ultimatum over their future.

Maggie later confides in Roo, fearing that her ultimatum could make things worse with Ben. It seems that she was right to be worried, as Ben ultimately decides that he can't move past her betrayal and suggests that they should separate.

3. Tane wants to stay in the Bay

Ari's troublesome brother Tane has paid a visit to Summer Bay after Nikau came to see him again. Ari is determined to keep Tane away from the rest of the Parata family, and when things get heated, he punches Tane.

Gemma and Nikau are both keen for Tane to stay in the Bay, wanting them to be a family again. In the end, Tane takes matters into his own hands by announcing that he'll be sticking around regardless of what Ari thinks.

4. Tane's romantic spark with Mackenzie

Tane is attracted to Mackenzie and makes his interest clear, even though she's currently dating Ari.

Ari confides in Mackenzie about his issues with Tane, revealing that his sibling is still caught up in the criminal lifestyle that the rest of the family is trying to leave behind. Mackenzie shows where her loyalties lie by rejecting Tane's advances.

5. Jasmine crosses the line over Grace's childcare

Jasmine becomes alarmed when she hears that Tane will be staying at Marilyn's place until he sorts out more permanent accommodation. Aware of Tane's reputation, Jasmine worries about the safety of baby Grace, who is regularly minded by Marilyn while Tori is at work.

When Jasmine can't shake off her fears that something bad could happen, she insists on taking Grace from Marilyn – lying that Tori gave her permission to.

Marilyn hands over Grace, but later discovers that Jasmine lied. With Tori freaking out over the situation, Justin has to step in and get Grace back from Jasmine.

Although Jasmine willingly hands Grace back, she refuses to accept that she has done anything wrong and insists that she was merely looking out for her. She points out that Robbo died protecting his daughter and she'll do all she can to keep the little one safe.

6. Jasmine kisses Colby

Jasmine later seeks a distraction by attending a house party thrown by Colby, who is 'celebrating' the news that his divorce from Chelsea has been finalised.

Jasmine and Colby both get drunk at the party, much to the concern of Willow and Dean. The evening takes a surprising turn when Jasmine and Colby share a kiss, which they both instantly regret.

7. Colby faces a backlash

After Willow takes an embarrassed Jasmine home, Colby is left to face the music over his behaviour. Dean is unimpressed with his best mate, and as tensions rise, they end up clashing over the darkest moment from their past – Ross's murder.

The next day, Colby is hurt when he overhears Dean complaining to Willow about his many mistakes. However, after recovering from his hangover, Colby has a different perspective and tries to take positive steps towards getting his life back on track.

8. Leah expects a proposal

When Justin teases Leah about a big question that he needs to ask, she suspects that a proposal could be coming. In reality, Justin only hopes to explain his new business expansion ideas to Leah, wanting her input as she has owned the Diner for so long.

Leah is mortified when she gets the wrong idea and rejects Justin's 'marriage proposal', unaware that this isn't what he's asking. Justin sees the funny side of the situation, but Leah struggles to get over the embarrassment.

9. Ryder's father arrives

A mystery man with a guitar arrives on Ryder's doorstep, and when there's nobody home, he waits for someone to turn up.

Newcomer Evan Slater introduces himself as Ryder's long-lost father, leaving the teenager stunned. Is Ryder's life about to be turned upside-down?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5, with first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR.

