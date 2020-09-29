9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.
Next week's Home and Away episodes see Mackenzie Booth's love triangle take an awkward turn as she moves in with the Parata family, while Colby Thorne makes his killer cover-up even more complicated by starting an affair with Angelo Rosetta's wife.
Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up.
1. Mac's new living arrangements don't go well
Mac moves in with the Parata family after being kicked out of her flat. Dean fears that she's playing with fire since she has feelings for both Parata brothers, while Nikau also worries about a possible rift between his uncles if this situation gets out of hand.
Ari tries to make Mac feel welcome at the house by running her a relaxing bath, complete with candles. Mac is delighted by the trouble he has gone to, but is horrified when Tane walks into the bathroom without knocking – making the situation ten times more awkward than it already was.
2. Tane demands some ground rules
Tane is mortified by his mistake and makes it a priority to install a lock on the bathroom door. Mac wants him to open up over his feelings for her, but he refuses to make matters any more complicated.
After time to think, however, Tane takes a more honest approach by telling Mac that he doesn't want to be around her as it's too difficult. He insists on them having separate shifts at Salt, which means they'll hardly ever be home at the same time.
3. Dean tries to make things work with Ziggy
Dean is disappointed that his relationship with Ziggy has hit the rocks since the revelation that he has a secret son, Jai. Feeling pushed out of the situation, Ziggy has moved back into the farmhouse to put some distance between her and Dean.
Ziggy reluctantly meets up for dinner with Dean and they have a pleasant evening, but she refuses to go back to his place when he wants to take things further.
Dean urges Ziggy to see how much she means to him, explaining that he wants their relationship to succeed and to make things work with Jai too – but can he really have the best of both worlds?
4. Dean urges Amber for answers
Dean gets to spend more time with Jai when Amber asks him to look after their son for the day. Afterwards, Dean sets the record straight with Amber by insisting that their relationship will go no further than co-parenting, as he's committed to Ziggy.
Dean tries to discuss more formal arrangements with Amber, rather than having her constantly turning up with Jai out of the blue, but she's reluctant to give him any straight answers. Is Amber playing games in the hope of a reunion?
5. Taylor cheats on Angelo with Colby
Taylor is upset when she turns up at the police station to see Angelo, all dressed up for their dinner plans. Angelo cancels at the last minute as he's too busy working on the Ross Nixon murder case.
Feeling lonely, Taylor heads to Colby's flat and offers him a free massage as a thank-you for helping her to get some new clients.
Colby takes up the offer and the chemistry between him and Taylor leads to them sharing a kiss.
6. Colby faces a backlash
Bella is surprised to return home and find Colby in a steamy moment with Taylor on the sofa. This interruption is the only thing which stops them from going further.
Bella is initially amused, but strongly disapproves when Willow explains that Taylor is Angelo's wife. Dean also rebukes Colby for playing such a dangerous game.
Colby alienates his loved ones further when he discovers that the latest forensic report contains no evidence to link him to Ross's murder. He visibly celebrates over the news, leaving Bella disturbed that he's so cocky over the murder of her father.
7. Justin tells Ava the truth
Justin's daughter Ava visits Summer Bay after being invited by Tori, who wants to remind her brother of what's important in life. Tori hopes that Ava's presence in the Bay will encourage Justin to have the surgery to remove the tumour on his spine.
Ava's arrival proves difficult for Justin, as she can tell that he's not his usual self and starts to worry about his health. Justin plays down the situation and tells Ava that everything is fine, but later takes a more honest approach and informs his daughter of what's really going on.
Much like Tori, an upset Ava wants Justin to reconsider his options and go for the surgery. Will Justin start to change his mind?
8. Roo agrees to a date with Owen
Roo continues to spend time with Evan's twin brother Owen, which leads to speculation in the Bay over the nature of their relationship. It's also complicated for Roo to be faced with someone who looks so much like Evan, which leads to her becoming overwhelmed with grief during one particular encounter with Owen.
When Owen eventually bites the bullet and invites Roo out for a date, she's thrown but ultimately says yes.
9. Jasmine continues to make progress
Jasmine seems to be back to her old self as she strikes a deal with John over the gym and spends time with her friends. It's clear that she is making strong steps with her recovery, thanks to her counselling sessions and visiting Robbo's grave for closure.
The tables also turn when Jasmine sees how much Tori is struggling over the Justin situation and kindly offers support.
