9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week's Home and Away episodes see Mackenzie Booth's love triangle take an awkward turn as she moves in with the Parata family, while Colby Thorne makes his killer cover-up even more complicated by starting an affair with Angelo Rosetta's wife.

Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up.

1. Mac's new living arrangements don't go well

Mac moves in with the Parata family after being kicked out of her flat. Dean fears that she's playing with fire since she has feelings for both Parata brothers, while Nikau also worries about a possible rift between his uncles if this situation gets out of hand.

Ari tries to make Mac feel welcome at the house by running her a relaxing bath, complete with candles. Mac is delighted by the trouble he has gone to, but is horrified when Tane walks into the bathroom without knocking – making the situation ten times more awkward than it already was.

2. Tane demands some ground rules

Tane is mortified by his mistake and makes it a priority to install a lock on the bathroom door. Mac wants him to open up over his feelings for her, but he refuses to make matters any more complicated.

After time to think, however, Tane takes a more honest approach by telling Mac that he doesn't want to be around her as it's too difficult. He insists on them having separate shifts at Salt, which means they'll hardly ever be home at the same time.

3. Dean tries to make things work with Ziggy

