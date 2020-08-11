9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

From Digital Spy

Next week's Home and Away episodes see Dean deal with a face from his past, leaving Ziggy concerned. Meanwhile, Jasmine flees from Summer Bay, and there are romantic developments ahead for the Parata family.

Here's a full collection of nine storylines you can look forward to.

1. New character Amber arrives

John searches for a new carer after pushing Marilyn to admit that she doesn't love him anymore. He believes that they both need a clean break and that Marilyn shouldn't feel obligated to him.

This leads to the arrival of Summer Bay newcomer Amber, who has a unique and no-nonsense style when working with John. Before long, her forceful attitude pushes John too far and he decides to fire her on the spot.

The next day, John is horrified as Amber returns to his home, almost as if nothing happened. Due to a lack of available carers, Amber is John's only option and she takes control of the situation again by effectively re-hiring herself.

Despite John's many protests, he soon finds himself warming to Amber and they end up progressing his rehab more quickly than expected by taking a trip to the local gym.

2. Amber's connections to Dean, Willow and Colby are revealed

Home and Away fans will see there's more to Amber than meets the eye when she crosses paths with Dean at Salt and greets him as an old friend. Amber grew up with Dean, Colby and Willow in the Mangrove River area, so knows all three of them.

Amber impulsively propositions Dean, revealing that their past friendship occasionally spilled over into more.

Dean rejects Amber by letting her know that he's now in a stable relationship with Ziggy, who can't help feeling slightly uneasy over this face from her boyfriend's past.

Colby also has reason to worry when Amber spots him at the beach and greets him with a punch. It turns out that Amber blames Colby for her brother's death a few years ago, knowing that Colby fled from the scene of an accident rather than getting help. The old wounds run deep and Amber makes it clear that she'll never forgive Colby.

3. Jasmine ignores Tori's ultimatum

