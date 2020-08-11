9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.
Next week's Home and Away episodes see Dean deal with a face from his past, leaving Ziggy concerned. Meanwhile, Jasmine flees from Summer Bay, and there are romantic developments ahead for the Parata family.
Here's a full collection of nine storylines you can look forward to.
1. New character Amber arrives
John searches for a new carer after pushing Marilyn to admit that she doesn't love him anymore. He believes that they both need a clean break and that Marilyn shouldn't feel obligated to him.
This leads to the arrival of Summer Bay newcomer Amber, who has a unique and no-nonsense style when working with John. Before long, her forceful attitude pushes John too far and he decides to fire her on the spot.
The next day, John is horrified as Amber returns to his home, almost as if nothing happened. Due to a lack of available carers, Amber is John's only option and she takes control of the situation again by effectively re-hiring herself.
Despite John's many protests, he soon finds himself warming to Amber and they end up progressing his rehab more quickly than expected by taking a trip to the local gym.
2. Amber's connections to Dean, Willow and Colby are revealed
Home and Away fans will see there's more to Amber than meets the eye when she crosses paths with Dean at Salt and greets him as an old friend. Amber grew up with Dean, Colby and Willow in the Mangrove River area, so knows all three of them.
Amber impulsively propositions Dean, revealing that their past friendship occasionally spilled over into more.
Dean rejects Amber by letting her know that he's now in a stable relationship with Ziggy, who can't help feeling slightly uneasy over this face from her boyfriend's past.
Colby also has reason to worry when Amber spots him at the beach and greets him with a punch. It turns out that Amber blames Colby for her brother's death a few years ago, knowing that Colby fled from the scene of an accident rather than getting help. The old wounds run deep and Amber makes it clear that she'll never forgive Colby.
3. Jasmine ignores Tori's ultimatum
Jasmine doesn't react well after Tori warns her to stay away from Grace. Unable to comply with this demand, even though Tori is threatening to involve the police, Jasmine turns up unannounced at the Morgan house and demands to see her stepdaughter.
When Jasmine refuses to leave, Colby is forced to intervene by arriving at the house and removing her from the premises. Even after this, Jasmine refuses to take no for an answer and repeatedly texts Tori late into the night.
4. Tori makes a difficult decision
Although Tori sympathises with Jasmine, she realises the current situation can't continue. Reluctantly, she files for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) which legally requires Jasmine to stay away from Grace for at least a year.
After making the arrangements with Colby, concerned Tori puts together a mental health care plan for Jasmine, genuinely wanting to help her. However, when she goes through the details with Jasmine, she fails to tell her about the AVO.
5. Jasmine flees from Summer Bay
Jasmine is horrified when Colby serves her with the AVO. She can't understand why Tori didn't mention this earlier when they were discussing her mental health plan.
After confronting Tori one last time, Jasmine flees from Summer Bay and only leaves a vague note behind. The surprising development leaves Justin relieved, as he's glad to see the back of Jasmine after so much drama recently.
Irene challenges Justin on his uncaring attitude and later discovers that Jasmine has gone to stay with Robbo's parents on the Shaw family farm for a while.
6. Nikau and Bella agree to take things slowly
As Bella's relationship with Nikau progresses, Colby encourages her to take a cautious approach after her past traumas. When Bella goes ahead and spends an evening alone with Nikau at the Parata house, things get awkward when she thinks he wants to sleep with her. Reminded of the past, Bella finds an excuse to leave.
The next day, Nikau asks Bella what happened and she explains that she was worried he might want to take things to the next level. Nikau denies this, promising that he's happy to wait for as long as Bella needs.
7. Ari gets the wrong idea after a mystery gesture
Ari is alarmed when he receives a 24-hour deadline to meet the latest rent payment, otherwise the Parata family will be evicted. Mackenzie kindly offers him a temporary loan, but he refuses to take it.
Later, Ari is unhappy when he receives a call to confirm that the rent has been paid after all. He mistakenly assumes that Mackenzie has ignored his wishes and confronts her about it, not realising that he has the wrong idea. Mackenzie warns Ari that she won't put up with his bad moods.
8. Tane returns and receives an offer
Tane returns to the Bay and reveals that he was the one who made the rent payment, after another dodgy job paid off for him. Ari is partly relieved, but is worried about Tane continuing to rely on the criminal lifestyle.
Mackenzie decides to help Tane and offers him a job at Salt, pointing out that this is a great chance for him to earn an honest living. In the end, Tane accepts the opportunity.
9. Mackenzie reveals her feelings
Dean is confused by Mackenzie's decision to hire Tane, noting that she seems overly invested in his life. Mackenzie comes clean by admitting to Dean that she has feelings for Tane, even though she's with Ari.
Although Mackenzie makes it clear that she doesn't intend to act on her feelings, Dean worries that this love triangle can only end in tears. He also fears that his own friendship with Ari could be a casualty if his sister's romantic confusion spirals out of control.
