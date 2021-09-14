9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Home and Away, Ari and Mia's relationship comes under strain following their recent tragedy.

Elsewhere, Bella bears the brunt of Tane's heartbreak over Ziggy, while Ziggy is ready to move on with her life.

Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up.

1. Cash finally makes progress with Jasmine

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Cash remains smitten with Jasmine and invites her to be part of his touch footy training. Jasmine eventually agrees to be involved when Cash guilt trips her, explaining that he'll have to cancel due to lack of numbers if she doesn't come along.

When Cash appears to sprain his ankle during the training, Jasmine gives him her undivided attention. She's later outraged to learn that he was faking the injury in order to get close to her.

Despite yet another mishap for the potential couple, Jasmine eventually agrees to go on one date with Cash when she learns that he only set up the touch footy project to impress her.

2. Bella tries to help Martha

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Martha comes up with the idea of hosting an exhibition containing a series of artworks which have a mental health focus. She considers getting local photographer Bella involved, aware that the teenager has her own experience of mental health issues.

When approached by Martha and Ryder, however, Bella turns down the opportunity. She explains that she's taking a break from photography following her split from Nikau, who was the subject of most of her photos.

Feeling guilty that she couldn't get involved, Bella promises to hand over one of her old pictures and also helps Martha to find a gallery to host the event.

3. Justin discovers who has bought the garage

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Justin receives news that somebody has bought the garage. He fears this could mean his business having to move elsewhere, but there are surprised faces all round when John reveals that he's the new owner.

John explains that, given their mutual involvement in the recent Susie scandal, he was determined to help Justin and Leah in some way. He vows not to get involved in the day-to-day running of the business so that Justin keeps his freedom, but is this a promise he can really keep?

Story continues

Later, Justin faces more trouble when he receives a call alerting him to a potential break-in at the garage.

4. Ari faces Mia's anger

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Mia returns home after being discharged from hospital. Although she's ready to accept support from Tane and Chloe, she's noticeably cold towards Ari and avoids any opportunity to be alone with him.

Mia is also shocked when she discovers that her ultrasound photo has disappeared from the fridge. She angrily accuses Ari of wanting to forget about the baby following her miscarriage.

Ari quickly sets the record straight by revealing that he has simply put the photo into their existing memory box for their son Kauri, who died shortly after his birth a few years ago.

5. Tane loses his temper with Bella

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Tane confides in Mackenzie about how he may have made a mistake by breaking up with Ziggy. He considers trying to make things work with her, but Mackenzie gently explains that Ziggy has already moved on and is at the hospital with Dean.

Later, Tane takes his frustrations out on Bella when he sees her at the hospital visiting Nikau. He questions what she's doing there and unfairly blames her for the car crash.

6. Ziggy and Dean give into temptation again

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Ziggy finally confides in Dean about how her relationship with Tane is over. Dean is unable to probe for further details as Ziggy rushes off afterwards.

Later, Ziggy returns to the hospital and gives into temptation by sharing a kiss with Dean. Tane witnesses it and he later makes it clear to Ziggy that he'll never take her back.

7. Nikau leaves Bella devastated

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Nikau finally regains consciousness, but finds it difficult to come to terms with everything that was wrong in his life before the crash. He's upset further to learn that Mia lost the baby as a result of the accident.

When Bella later comes to see Nikau and reveals that she forgives him for cheating, he isn't in the right frame of mind to discuss a potential reunion for them. Bella is distraught when Nikau lashes out and asks her to leave him alone.

8. Logan clashes with Tori again

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Logan reveals to Christian that he's thinking of sticking around in the Bay permanently. Christian offers to help him get to know some of the locals – starting with Tori.

Christian invites Logan to join him and Tori for lunch at the Morgan house, unaware that they've already met. When Logan and Tori come face-to-face again, things are tense as Tori still hasn't forgiven Logan for undermining her over Dean's treatment.

Logan tries to make peace by asking Tori about her career history, but all of his questions have an air of arrogance around them and this only makes the situation worse.

9. Ari makes a promise to Mia

Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Ari receives some advice from Alf, who encourages him to keep persisting with Mia even though she seemingly doesn't want his support at the moment.

Ari makes a breakthrough with Mia when she explains that she doesn't want to try for another baby after so many losses. Mia fears that Ari feels differently and points out that it could be the end of their relationship.

Ari is quick to assure Mia that he just wants her – with or without a baby.

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK), with first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like