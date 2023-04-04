9 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Home and Away, Theo is blissfully unaware that his stalker is someone close to home.

Elsewhere, Tane is distraught as Felicity pushes him away, while Rose struggles to move on with Mali.

Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up.

1. Theo's stalker is revealed

Channel 5

As Justin's daughter Ava settles back into the Bay, she tries to spend as much time with Theo as possible. Kirby guesses that Ava has a crush on Theo due to his Lyrik fame, but she assumes that it's harmless.

However, once Ava is alone in her room, she's seen with a scrapbook dedicated to Theo. It's revealed that Ava is the person who has been hassling Theo under the online username "I <3 Theo".

2. Felicity dumps Tane

Channel 5

Tane checks on Felicity at the caravan park after hearing that she caused a drunken scene during Lyrik's latest gig at Salt. Felicity is still unwilling to accept that she has a problem with alcohol, so she doesn't respond well to Tane's visit.

Felicity shocks Tane by handing back her engagement ring and announcing that their relationship is over. Tane is heartbroken, wondering whether it really is the end.

3. Felicity opens up to Cash

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

With Felicity's relationship now over, Cash takes over the efforts to get her sober again. Felicity finally breaks down in front of her brother, admitting that she's using alcohol to block out painful memories from the day of the crash.

Felicity also suggests that people like herself and Cash don't get to be happy. When Felicity claims that they've both been cursed since the death of their parents, Cash fears that she could be right.

4. Bree tries to stop Remi from leaving

Channel 5

Bree is upset following Remi's vow to leave Summer Bay. She tries to change his mind by showing him the love letter she wrote for him while Jacob was holding her captive.

Bree explains that she isn't ready for a relationship with Remi yet, but hopes to be at some point. When Bree asks if Remi will wait for her, he promises that he's going nowhere.

Story continues

5. Eden is torn after her memories return

Channel 5

Eden is uneasy when her memories of Cash continue to return. Although it's a hopeful sign, she chooses to ignore Cash as she's wary of giving him false hope.

Eden and Cash are ultimately brought together by shared concern for Felicity. Cash misreads the signals and kisses Eden, leaving her shocked.

Cash immediately realises that he has made a big mistake, as he'd previously promised to keep the pressure off Eden.

6. Alf struggles with a tech upgrade

Channel 5

The Surf Club undergoes a full tech upgrade after John successfully pitches the idea to the committee. Alf finds the new system a struggle, wondering why things couldn't have stayed as they were.

John offers to help, but Alf stubbornly refuses to be taught by his rival – or anyone else for that matter.

Things only get worse for Alf when he accidentally sends an email criticising John to all the Surf Club subscribers.

7. Rose pushes Mali away

Channel 5

Rose's relationship with Mali progresses when he invites her into his caravan following another successful date. Just as things heat up between the pair, Rose pulls away and rushes out.

Rose later realises that she's still anxious around men after biker gang leader Tex cruelly manipulated her last year. She hopes to explain this to Mali, who fears she has already dumped him following her hasty exit.

8. Ziggy worries about Izzy

Channel 5

Ziggy takes baby Izzy to hospital when she becomes fussy and unusually warm. The doctors insist that Izzy is fine and send her home, but Ziggy still fears otherwise.

Acting on mother's instinct, Ziggy returns to the hospital and is relieved when Bree is on duty. After Ziggy puts her foot down and demands proper tests, Bree confirms that Izzy may have a mild case of gastro.

Afterwards, Ziggy becomes paranoid about keeping Izzy away from germs. Dean is uneasy over her behaviour.

9. Gabe heads to the hospital

Channel 5

Gabe also gets a check-up at the hospital after being hit on the head by a surfboard. Bree asks for Gabe's medical history, so he explains that he was being treated for cancer last year.

Later, Gabe is devastated when his blood tests come back abnormal. As it dawns on him that the cancer might be back, he wonders how to break the news to Mac.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

