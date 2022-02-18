9 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Next week on Hollyoaks, John Paul's ongoing drinking problem leads to disastrous consequences for one villager.

Elsewhere, Saul and Grace's relationship faces a new challenge, while Mercedes tries to get her life back on track.

Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up.

1. Warren's actions have serious consequences

Sam wakes up with injuries after an incident with bad boy Warren. He tries to hide his wounds, while Warren denies what happened when he receives a visit from the police.

It seems that Sam's secretive reaction is working in Warren's favour, as he continues his attempts to cover up the events of the night before.

Maxine becomes concerned about Sam and pays him a visit, but she's shocked by what he tells her.

2. Warren confides in Joel

Warren tells Joel that he has experienced another seizure. Joel wants Warren to get himself checked out at the hospital, but he refuses.

Joel also hopes that Warren will at least be willing to tell Maxine what's going on. As ever, though, there's plenty more drama to come from Warren as he hides a bag containing more secrets.

3. Olivia and John Paul help out Sally

Sally organises a keep fit competition for the students to participate in during half term. Keen as ever to impress her boss, Olivia gets involved in promoting the contest and convinces John Paul to do the same.

Olivia marches around the village in a bid to reach her 20,000-step target, but John Paul isn't so enthusiastic and holds back.

4. John Paul faces another setback

John Paul catches the attention of a stranger during his promotional tour around the village with Olivia. He ends up spending the night with Luis, the guy in question.

John Paul hopes that this is the start of a new romance, but a surprising turn of events leads to him viewing the previous evening differently.

5. John Paul reaches a turning point

John Paul realises that he needs to sort his life out – and addressing his recent issues with alcohol is top of his priority list.

Unfortunately for John Paul, the situation is taken out of his hands when Luis shares the truth about recent events with Olivia. As John Paul faces the consequences, his life starts to spiral out of control again.

6. DeMarcus and Leah break into Hollyoaks High

DeMarcus is struggling with grief after his family's hellish start to the year. Felix tries to bond with him, but his poor choice of words leaves DeMarcus feeling like he has something to prove.

DeMarcus confides in Leah and they get up to mischief by breaking into Hollyoaks High. While there, they find John Paul's secret stash of alcohol in the caretaker's closet and get stuck in.

7. DeMarcus collapses

John Paul remains determined to stop drinking, but he struggles with alcohol withdrawal symptoms. His day gets worse when Prince mentions that an alarm is going off at the school.

John Paul arrives at Hollyoaks High to find DeMarcus unconscious after drinking too much. He's branded a hero for saving the day, but John Paul struggles with his secret knowledge that this was his fault in the first place.

8. Saul and Grace's relationship is in trouble

Grace confides in Martine that she's worried about being in a relationship with Saul now that he's a police officer.

Saul is struggling after being demoted, but he receives some helpful advice from his replacement Zoe.

Later in the week, as the couple struggle to navigate the shift in their relationship, Saul gives Grace an ultimatum.

9. Mercedes feels the strain

Mercedes gets stressed when she's reminded that social services will be paying another visit soon. She also has a job interview arranged, but needs somebody to look after Bobby.

Scott steps in to look after Bobby and Kathleen-Angel, who are both bickering. This frees up Mercedes to attend her interview, but she makes a poor first impression when she turns up late.

Hollyoaks airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look screenings at 7pm on E4.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.



