9 holiday romance books to make you holly, jolly in 2022

Maureen Lee Lenker
·6 min read

Baby, it's cold outside...

And that means it's time for some love to keep you warm. EW has got you covered with nine holiday romances, from cozy to steaming hot, that will put you in the holiday spirit.

If you're looking for a new 2022 romance to read in the soft glow of your Christmas tree or by the fireside, try one of these.

<em>Kiss Her Once For Me</em> by Alison Cochrun

Alison Cochrun follows up her sparkling debut The Charm Offensive with this warm holiday romance that will satisfy anyone left wanting by Hulu's Happiest Season. A year ago, Ellie Oliver was on top of the world with her dream job and a meet-cute with a woman she met in a bookstore on Christmas Eve. But soon after, her life fell apart. Now, she's working at a local coffee shop just trying to get through the day. When her boss Andrew makes an outlandish proposition — marry him for convenience so he can claim his inheritance. Ellie agrees, but when she arrives at Andrew's house for the holidays, she discovers his sister, Jack is the woman she fell for last Christmas Eve. With charming While You Were Sleeping Vibes, Kiss Her Once For Me is a tale of unexpected connections and the courage it requires to risk it all for something real. It's as warming and intoxicating as a cup of spiked hot cocoa.

Best Holiday Romances Kiss Her Once for me by Alison Cochrun
Best Holiday Romances Kiss Her Once for me by Alison Cochrun

<em>A Very Merry Bromance</em> by Lyssa Kay Adams

In Lyssa Kay Adams' latest addition to her Bromance Book Club series, county music star Colton Wheeler is still nursing a broken heart and trying to move forward with his music after a break-up with immigration attorney Gretchen Winthrop. But when Gretchen needs to convince Colton to be the face of her family's whiskey in a bid to secure funding from her family for her clients, he agrees to consider it — if she'll go on three dates with him. With Adams' returning cast of cheeky Bromance Book Club members and their romantic machinations, A Very Merry Bromance is a riot. But its real magic lies in Colton and Winthrop's attempt to overcome the ghosts of their Christmas pasts — and the romantic redemption that comes with it.

Best Holiday Romances A Very Merry Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams
Best Holiday Romances A Very Merry Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams

<em>Snowbound in Her Boss's Bed</em> by Marcella Bell

We love a Hanukkah-themed romance and the chance to recognize the panoply of celebrations during this festive season. This forced-proximity romance lights all eight of our candles and then some. When events director Miriam Howard is summoned to CEO Benjamin Silver's luxurious Aspen chalet on the first night of Hanukkah, she's not expecting to be stranded by a blizzard. But as the storm rages, so too does their growing attraction. The Hanukkah setting isn't all that essential to the action, but the pages crackle with so much heat that this book is worthy of eight crazy nights (though you'll probably read it in one).

Best Holiday Romances Snowbound in Her Boss's Bed by Marcella Bell
Best Holiday Romances Snowbound in Her Boss's Bed by Marcella Bell

<em>Two Christmases</em> by Suleena Bibra

If your vibe is small-town Hallmark romance but with more spice (and diversity), Two Christmases is the tale for you. Sonia Gupta is trying to convince South Carolina farmer Beau Abbot to use her family's art auction house to outfit his new business, so she accepts his invitation to experience the charm of Christmas in the South despite her love of New York City. Once there, she finds herself swept up in the festive charms on offer, but relationship-phobic Sonia is wary of trying to divide her heart between two places. This one's for anyone who's ever thought, Why don't these holiday romances ever let the city girl choose the city?

Best Holiday Romances Two Christmases by Suleena Bibra
Best Holiday Romances Two Christmases by Suleena Bibra

<em>You're a Mean One Matthew Prince</em> by Timothy Janovsky

Matthew Prince may be absurdly attractive, but his soul is as mean and selfish as the Grinch. But when the rich, spoiled heir makes a major PR misstep, his family cuts him off and ships him off to a snowy small town to live with his grandparents. But when he arrives, he is stuck sharing a living space with Hector Martinez, who is not at all impressed with Matthew. But when Matthew steps in as events.coordinator for the local charity gala, he starts to understand the real spirit of the season — and his heart (and maybe some other things) grows three sizes.

Best Holiday Romances You're a Mean One Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky
Best Holiday Romances You're a Mean One Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky

<em>The Christmas Clash</em> by Suzanne Park

Prefer your Christmas romances on the cozy side? We suggest this sweeter than gingerbread YA love story about two teenagers who ostensibly hate each other, until they must come together to save the local mall, which is home to their parents' businesses. Chloe Kwon's parents run the food court's Korean cafe, while she works as an Elf at Santa Land. Across the way from Santa Land is Peter Li, who runs the North Pole VR booth, and is the son of the owners of the Empress Garden restaurant. But as Chloe and Peter scheme to save the Riverwood mall, they also find themselves looking for opportunities to kiss again. Park has a knack for writing delightful romances that sparkle with her depiction of Asian culture. The Christmas Clash is a gift we're ready to open over and over.

Best Holiday Romances The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park
Best Holiday Romances The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park

<em>A Valentine for Christmas</em> by Reese Ryan

Seduction under the mistletoe? Sign us up! That's Dr. Julian Brandon's plan for wooing older, career-focused woman, Chandra Valentine. After meeting on a plane, she agrees to pose as his girlfriend for the holidays. But the only thing more certain than this steamy tale earning its spot of the deliciously naughty list is that fake dating almost always gives way to something more real. The first in Ryan's new Valentine Vineyards series, we're ready to pour ourselves a glass of wine and indulge in this story that doubles as both a Valentine and Christmas gift.

Best Holiday Romances A Valentine for Christmas by Reese Ryan
Best Holiday Romances A Valentine for Christmas by Reese Ryan

<em>Season of Love</em> by Helena Greer

It's a holiday mash-up of epic proportions when artist Miriam Blum is devastated to learn her great-aunt Cass has died and made her part owner of Jewish-run Christmas tree farm, Carrigan's. Miriam wants to put the tree farm behind her, until she learns that it's at risk of going under. She's determined to save it, if she can manage to get along with grumpy farm manager Noelle Northwood, who is continually disarmed by Miriam's brilliant ideas and sensitive soul. Soon, their biggest problem becomes keeping a lid on their attraction. Greer gives new meaning to making the yuletide gay.

Best Holiday Romances Season of Love by Helena Greer
Best Holiday Romances Season of Love by Helena Greer

<em>Just Like Magic</em> by Sarah Hogle

Pair the unhinged Christmas spirit of Elf with the redemption narrative of A Christmas Carol and you'd get something like Just Like Magic. Bettie Hughes is good at putting out a public image of luxury, but in reality, she's broke and squatting in Colorado. When she plays a vinyl record of "All I Want for Christmas is You" backwards, she accidentally conjures Hall, the holiday spirit, who is ready to make her holiday wishes come true. But as Hall's cheery nature warms her, her wishes lose their luster and she finds herself wishing instead for more time with him. Hogle has the unique ability to take an absolutely bonkers premise and spin it into an instant classic — this will be a keeper on our holiday shelf for a long time.

Best Holiday Romances Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle
Best Holiday Romances Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He spent his first nine major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. The first baseman became a free agent after batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS this year. With the Astros, he replaces Yuli Gurriel at first base in a batting or

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.