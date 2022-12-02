9 holiday romance books to make you holly, jolly in 2022

Baby, it's cold outside...

And that means it's time for some love to keep you warm. EW has got you covered with nine holiday romances, from cozy to steaming hot, that will put you in the holiday spirit.

If you're looking for a new 2022 romance to read in the soft glow of your Christmas tree or by the fireside, try one of these.

<em>Kiss Her Once For Me</em> by Alison Cochrun

Alison Cochrun follows up her sparkling debut The Charm Offensive with this warm holiday romance that will satisfy anyone left wanting by Hulu's Happiest Season. A year ago, Ellie Oliver was on top of the world with her dream job and a meet-cute with a woman she met in a bookstore on Christmas Eve. But soon after, her life fell apart. Now, she's working at a local coffee shop just trying to get through the day. When her boss Andrew makes an outlandish proposition — marry him for convenience so he can claim his inheritance. Ellie agrees, but when she arrives at Andrew's house for the holidays, she discovers his sister, Jack is the woman she fell for last Christmas Eve. With charming While You Were Sleeping Vibes, Kiss Her Once For Me is a tale of unexpected connections and the courage it requires to risk it all for something real. It's as warming and intoxicating as a cup of spiked hot cocoa.

<em>A Very Merry Bromance</em> by Lyssa Kay Adams

In Lyssa Kay Adams' latest addition to her Bromance Book Club series, county music star Colton Wheeler is still nursing a broken heart and trying to move forward with his music after a break-up with immigration attorney Gretchen Winthrop. But when Gretchen needs to convince Colton to be the face of her family's whiskey in a bid to secure funding from her family for her clients, he agrees to consider it — if she'll go on three dates with him. With Adams' returning cast of cheeky Bromance Book Club members and their romantic machinations, A Very Merry Bromance is a riot. But its real magic lies in Colton and Winthrop's attempt to overcome the ghosts of their Christmas pasts — and the romantic redemption that comes with it.

<em>Snowbound in Her Boss's Bed</em> by Marcella Bell

We love a Hanukkah-themed romance and the chance to recognize the panoply of celebrations during this festive season. This forced-proximity romance lights all eight of our candles and then some. When events director Miriam Howard is summoned to CEO Benjamin Silver's luxurious Aspen chalet on the first night of Hanukkah, she's not expecting to be stranded by a blizzard. But as the storm rages, so too does their growing attraction. The Hanukkah setting isn't all that essential to the action, but the pages crackle with so much heat that this book is worthy of eight crazy nights (though you'll probably read it in one).

<em>Two Christmases</em> by Suleena Bibra

If your vibe is small-town Hallmark romance but with more spice (and diversity), Two Christmases is the tale for you. Sonia Gupta is trying to convince South Carolina farmer Beau Abbot to use her family's art auction house to outfit his new business, so she accepts his invitation to experience the charm of Christmas in the South despite her love of New York City. Once there, she finds herself swept up in the festive charms on offer, but relationship-phobic Sonia is wary of trying to divide her heart between two places. This one's for anyone who's ever thought, Why don't these holiday romances ever let the city girl choose the city?

<em>You're a Mean One Matthew Prince</em> by Timothy Janovsky

Matthew Prince may be absurdly attractive, but his soul is as mean and selfish as the Grinch. But when the rich, spoiled heir makes a major PR misstep, his family cuts him off and ships him off to a snowy small town to live with his grandparents. But when he arrives, he is stuck sharing a living space with Hector Martinez, who is not at all impressed with Matthew. But when Matthew steps in as events.coordinator for the local charity gala, he starts to understand the real spirit of the season — and his heart (and maybe some other things) grows three sizes.

<em>The Christmas Clash</em> by Suzanne Park

Prefer your Christmas romances on the cozy side? We suggest this sweeter than gingerbread YA love story about two teenagers who ostensibly hate each other, until they must come together to save the local mall, which is home to their parents' businesses. Chloe Kwon's parents run the food court's Korean cafe, while she works as an Elf at Santa Land. Across the way from Santa Land is Peter Li, who runs the North Pole VR booth, and is the son of the owners of the Empress Garden restaurant. But as Chloe and Peter scheme to save the Riverwood mall, they also find themselves looking for opportunities to kiss again. Park has a knack for writing delightful romances that sparkle with her depiction of Asian culture. The Christmas Clash is a gift we're ready to open over and over.

<em>A Valentine for Christmas</em> by Reese Ryan

Seduction under the mistletoe? Sign us up! That's Dr. Julian Brandon's plan for wooing older, career-focused woman, Chandra Valentine. After meeting on a plane, she agrees to pose as his girlfriend for the holidays. But the only thing more certain than this steamy tale earning its spot of the deliciously naughty list is that fake dating almost always gives way to something more real. The first in Ryan's new Valentine Vineyards series, we're ready to pour ourselves a glass of wine and indulge in this story that doubles as both a Valentine and Christmas gift.

<em>Season of Love</em> by Helena Greer

It's a holiday mash-up of epic proportions when artist Miriam Blum is devastated to learn her great-aunt Cass has died and made her part owner of Jewish-run Christmas tree farm, Carrigan's. Miriam wants to put the tree farm behind her, until she learns that it's at risk of going under. She's determined to save it, if she can manage to get along with grumpy farm manager Noelle Northwood, who is continually disarmed by Miriam's brilliant ideas and sensitive soul. Soon, their biggest problem becomes keeping a lid on their attraction. Greer gives new meaning to making the yuletide gay.

<em>Just Like Magic</em> by Sarah Hogle

Pair the unhinged Christmas spirit of Elf with the redemption narrative of A Christmas Carol and you'd get something like Just Like Magic. Bettie Hughes is good at putting out a public image of luxury, but in reality, she's broke and squatting in Colorado. When she plays a vinyl record of "All I Want for Christmas is You" backwards, she accidentally conjures Hall, the holiday spirit, who is ready to make her holiday wishes come true. But as Hall's cheery nature warms her, her wishes lose their luster and she finds herself wishing instead for more time with him. Hogle has the unique ability to take an absolutely bonkers premise and spin it into an instant classic — this will be a keeper on our holiday shelf for a long time.

