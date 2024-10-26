This 9-hole course in a Wisconsin tourist hotspot has no name and greens fees are collected by Venmo — for now

Newport State Park includes 11 miles of shoreline on Lake Michigan in Door County. (Photo courtesy Door County Visitor Bureau)

Door County, Wisconsin, is an enchanting mix of old-school charm and stunning scenery. With 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, five state parks and a bevy of dining choices, the tourist destination has drawn visitors from all over the Midwest for decades. Washington Island is an island in Lake Michigan, about seven miles from the tip of the Door Peninsula.

It appeared the island would lose its only golf course this summer when Deer Run Golf Course — a 9-hole course that opened in 1970 — started showing signs of neglect. Maintenance equipment sat idol and the fairways became overrun fields.

Just when it appeared like the course might be lost, local businessman Keith Mann stepped in with a group of volunteers. While Mann worked behind the scenes to get the financial piece on order, he worked with the previous owner to start grooming the property, allowing golfers to enjoy the course. Since the course didn't have any paid staff, those who played the par-36 track were asked to pay greens fees via Venmo.

But this month, according to a story at the Door County Pulse, Mann finally gained full control of the golf course, clubhouse, a restaurant, a motel and a strip of land along the road that hadn't previously been tied to the course.

Here's more from the Pulse:

“It all belongs to me now, headaches and all,” Mann joked on Oct. 17. The purchase of the land along Main Road should allow for better visibility and a possible entrance drive from what indeed serves as the main road for residents and visitors, Mann said. Mann was optimistic about the future of the scenic little nine-hole course. He said he has a good mechanic for the course’s equipment, and he received an educational visit from Horseshoe Bay superintendent Brian Ferrie and experts from a regional course-maintenance and chemical company, Reinders. Ferrie provided Mann with some guidance on improving course conditions and Reinders’ experts are working up a plan too. “They’re going to help me through this process,” said Mann, adding that he has a lot to learn about best practices for turf management and pest control. He foresees several projects in addition to day-to-day maintenance, such as tree-trimming and possibly replacing a liner that helps keep water in the pond bordering the first and ninth holes. The pond is important for the course because Mann uses it to retain water used for irrigation.

Due to unseasonably warm weather, Mann has kept the course open deep into October and also plans to re-open the restaurant soon, according to the Pulse. Also, he has taken the name off the course and is taking submissions for new names.

It's all been part of the process of taking over the property.

“New names and logos are coming in every day,” he told the Pulse. “We already have got some good ideas. The goal is to be more island-relevant.” Mann requested submissions by Nov. 15 to kwmann7355@yahoo.com. He and some family members will choose the winners by Nov. 30, and a $100 gift card will go to the person who comes up with the chosen name. Another will go to the logo creator.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: This 9-hole course in a Wisconsin tourist hotspot has no name and greens fees are collected by Venmo — for now