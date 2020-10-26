This $9 Grout Pen Will Completely Transform Your Bathroom Tiles

From House Beautiful

There are plenty of ways to clean grout—from DIY solutions to fast acting cleaners that you can buy. But sometimes there are stubborn areas that remain stained, no matter how hard you scrub them. Well, if you're looking for a simple, cost-effective way to make your grout look brand new, you're going to want to check out this bestselling pen that restores grout.

Made by the brand Rainbow Chalk Markers, the Grout Pen is designed to restore the look of the tiles in your bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else in your home. And it's so easy to use: All you have to do is pump the pen until the ink starts flowing through the nib and directly apply it to your grout.

The Grout Pen is currently available in eleven different colors, so you can easily match the color to your tiles—or pick a contrasting one. It comes in a 5-millimeter and a 15-millimeter nib for wider grout joints. The pens retail for just $8.99 and $11.99, respectively.

A highly rated, well-priced product, the Grout Pen has earned an Amazon Choice badge. In the white color, the pen has racked up nearly 3,800 5-star reviews. In the teracotta and cream colors it also has high ratings, and it's currently a number one bestseller in the "Tile Grout" category. The rave reviews say that the pen is easy to use and a quick, simple way to brighten grout. Get ready to instantly upgrade your tiles!

