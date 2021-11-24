9 Great Secret Santa Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank

SolStock / iStock.com

If you're heading to a holiday party that involves a Secret Santa gift exchange, you may be buying a gift for someone that you don't know very well or who is hard to please. Plus, you're likely dealing with a strict budget limit, which can make it even trickier to choose a great gift. Fortunately, GOBankingRates has done the hard work for you and found a variety of gift options at different price points.

Here are some crowd-pleasing Secret Santa gifts for under $15, $30 and $50.

Amazon

Under $15: FineDine 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

This shaker set is the perfect gift for any cocktail enthusiast or aspiring at-home bartender. The kit includes a 26-ounce cocktail shaker with a lid and filter, a two-sided jigger, a muddler, a beer and soda opener, two bottle pourers and a velvet bag for storage.

Amazon

Under $15: Urmust Desk Cell Phone Stand Holder

Price: $9.99 to $12.99, depending on color

A gift that is both chic and practical, this cell phone stand fits a variety of iPhone and Android sizes, and makes it convenient for streaming video or video chatting hands-free.

Amazon

Under $15: Travelambo Leather Luggage Tags

Travel enthusiasts will appreciate this chic leather luggage tag set, which is available in 31 different colors and patterns.

Amazon

Under $30: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

It's officially cozy season, and this throw blanket is the perfect accompaniment to holiday movies and hot cocoa.

Amazon

Under $30: Lenrue Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $15.99 to $21.99, depending on color

This handy little Bluetooth speaker has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and over 23,000 reviews. "I am extremely impressed with the HUGE sound that comes from this small device," wrote one reviewer.

Amazon

Under $30: Spade To Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

This herb garden kit is certified USDA organic and allows you to grow basil, cilantro, parsley, sage and thyme right from your own kitchen.

Amazon

Under $50: Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set

This gorgeous bamboo set includes a cheese and cracker tray with a slide-out drawer containing stainless steel knives and serving tools, plus a smaller round tray with five serving sections.

Amazon

Under $50: W&P Porter Travel Coffee Mug

Available in eight different colors and designs, this travel coffee mug is the ideal gift for someone who's always on the go. It is dishwasher- and microwave-safe and has a protective silicone sleeve to help prevent scratches and spills.

Amazon

Under $50: Bean Box Coffee & Chocolate Tasting Box

Almost everyone loves both coffee and chocolate, so this gift set is sure to please your Secret Santa recipient. It includes four freshly-roasted coffees and four artisan chocolates, with tasting notes for each pairing.

Prices are accurate as of Nov. 22, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Great Secret Santa Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank