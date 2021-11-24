9 Great Secret Santa Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank
If you're heading to a holiday party that involves a Secret Santa gift exchange, you may be buying a gift for someone that you don't know very well or who is hard to please. Plus, you're likely dealing with a strict budget limit, which can make it even trickier to choose a great gift. Fortunately, GOBankingRates has done the hard work for you and found a variety of gift options at different price points.
More Tips: How To Resist the Temptation of Overspending During the Holidays
Learn: 29 Ways To Save On Holiday Gifts
Here are some crowd-pleasing Secret Santa gifts for under $15, $30 and $50.
Under $15: FineDine 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set
Price: $12.98
This shaker set is the perfect gift for any cocktail enthusiast or aspiring at-home bartender. The kit includes a 26-ounce cocktail shaker with a lid and filter, a two-sided jigger, a muddler, a beer and soda opener, two bottle pourers and a velvet bag for storage.
Read: The Best Time To Buy a Christmas Tree To Save Money
Under $15: Urmust Desk Cell Phone Stand Holder
Price: $9.99 to $12.99, depending on color
A gift that is both chic and practical, this cell phone stand fits a variety of iPhone and Android sizes, and makes it convenient for streaming video or video chatting hands-free.
Learn: How To Resist the Temptation of Overspending During the Holidays
Under $15: Travelambo Leather Luggage Tags
Price: $6.99
Travel enthusiasts will appreciate this chic leather luggage tag set, which is available in 31 different colors and patterns.
Shopping: The Best Type of Store To Shop For Holiday Gifts by Age Bracket
Under $30: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
Price: $24.99
It's officially cozy season, and this throw blanket is the perfect accompaniment to holiday movies and hot cocoa.
Watch Out: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money
Under $30: Lenrue Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $15.99 to $21.99, depending on color
This handy little Bluetooth speaker has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and over 23,000 reviews. "I am extremely impressed with the HUGE sound that comes from this small device," wrote one reviewer.
Gift Giving: 29 Ways To Save On Holiday Gifts
Under $30: Spade To Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Price: $29.97
This herb garden kit is certified USDA organic and allows you to grow basil, cilantro, parsley, sage and thyme right from your own kitchen.
Read More: The Ultimate Holiday Etiquette Gift Guide
Under $50: Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
Price: $45.99
This gorgeous bamboo set includes a cheese and cracker tray with a slide-out drawer containing stainless steel knives and serving tools, plus a smaller round tray with five serving sections.
'Tis Season: 11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now -- Before They Sell Out
Under $50: W&P Porter Travel Coffee Mug
Price: $30
Available in eight different colors and designs, this travel coffee mug is the ideal gift for someone who's always on the go. It is dishwasher- and microwave-safe and has a protective silicone sleeve to help prevent scratches and spills.
Order: Shipping, Wrapping & More Extras To Account For in Your Holiday Budget
Under $50: Bean Box Coffee & Chocolate Tasting Box
Price: $39.99
Almost everyone loves both coffee and chocolate, so this gift set is sure to please your Secret Santa recipient. It includes four freshly-roasted coffees and four artisan chocolates, with tasting notes for each pairing.
More From GOBankingRates
Prices are accurate as of Nov. 22, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Great Secret Santa Gifts That Won’t Break the Bank