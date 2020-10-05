9 Good-for-You Dessert Ingredients That Taste Sweet, Without All the Sugar

Getty Images

Who said anything about skipping dessert?

Certainly not Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert and co-author of just-released Sugar Shock (consider it the bible of spotting sneaky sources of sugar in foods and finding healthier replacements). According to Cassetty, the key to eating desserts that are delicious and won’t wreak havoc on your health—sleep included—is stocking up on snacks and other ingredients that are low in added sugar, meaning the type of sugar that’s added to foods during preparation or processing (versus natural sugar, found in small amounts in fruits, vegetables, and dairy).

“According to the CDC, the leading sources of added sugars in our diet are sugar-sweetened beverages, grain-based desserts like cakes and cookies, candy, and dairy desserts like ice cream,” Cassetty explains. Key takeaway? Skip the packaged sweets aisle and scour your grocery store for some of these better-for-you treats instead.

Here, Cassetty’s nine favorite foods for post-dinner indulging that are free of any added sugars.

Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

Coconut flakes have a naturally sweet taste without any sugar. “I use the large flakes because the larger surface area gives you more flavor,” Cassetty says. You can toast them to bring out their nuttiness and use them to make trail mixes taste sweet without adding sugar-coated fruit or candy bits. They’re also an ideal addition to muffins and baked desserts.

Ground Cinnamon

“This is probably my favorite ingredient to enhance sweetness naturally,” says Cassetty. “It really boosts the dessert-factor in foods. If you’re craving something sweet, try this snack: slice bananas and sprinkle with cinnamon, then freeze. The frozen sliced bananas have a creamy consistency and are a good swap for ice cream when you’re trying to lower your added sugar intake.”

Ground Cardamom

This ingredient is underutilized, but it’s a great spice to keep on hand. It punches up the flavor of baked goods, like muffins and energy bites. It’s also delicious mixed with nut butter and served over pear or apple slices. If you warm your sliced fruit in a skillet coated with coconut oil spray and then drizzle with cardamom-enhanced nut butter, you’ll truly feel like you’re eating dessert, but with no added sugar. Instead of the ordinary energy slump you feel after dessert, you’ll feel good after enjoying this treat.

