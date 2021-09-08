9 Glorious Photos That Sum Up These Last Days Of Summer

The sun has glistened over the UK’s lidos and lakes this week as Brits look for a way to cool off. But we haven’t given into the usual British pastime of moaning about being too hot – because this is the weather we’ve all been waiting for.

After a dreary few weeks, summer has finally made an appearance – and it’s all the more special because we know it’ll be fleeting. Thunderstorms are forecast for much of the country from Thursday, so we’re making the most of the heat while we can.

People enjoy the hot weather at Hathersage Swimming Pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District. (Photo: Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images)

The Met Office said some areas of the country were close to recording an official heatwave on Tuesday, but we didn’t quite make it.

The mercury reached 30.7°C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, the highest temperature since the 31.2°C recorded at the same location on July 22. The Met Office said it was only the seventh time temperatures have exceeded 30°C in September in the last 50 years.

The warmest UK September day on record was on September 2 1906, when 35.6°C was recorded at Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

Cooling off in the river Wey in Tilford, Surrey. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA)

So, it’s not been recording-breaking one, but we’d argue the week has been all the better for it. If you’re stuck inside right now, take a look at these glorious photos of Brits enjoying the weather – and be sure to plan a fun evening for the moment you finish work.

A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London, looking out at the view of Blackfriars Bridge and skyscrapers in the City financial district. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)

Walkers take in the view of Derwent Water in Cumbria. (Photo: Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images)

A man soaks up the sun within sight of St Paul's Cathedral on the South Bank, London. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach at South End on Sea, Essex. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images)

A man walks among giant bubbles from a street performer on the South Bank, London. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)

People jump into the sea at Brighton beach in West Sussex. (Photo: Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images)

