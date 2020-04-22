9 Genius Closet Organizers From Nordstrom Rack to Get the Most Out of Your Space

No matter the size of your closet, there are plenty of organizers available to help you maximize your storage space and keep your clothes and accessories in order. And since most of us are spending more time at home than ever before, it’s a great time to clean house and reorganize your closet. After you’ve cleared out everything that doesn’t spark joy, head to Nordstrom Rack to stock up on all the organizational products you need to create your most efficient space yet.

The retailer is running a sale on so many closet organization essentials. Everything from jewelry cases to vacuum storage bags to hangers are majorly marked down. Take this stylish bamboo shoe rack, for example. It normally costs $82, but right now, it’s 35 percent off. You can also save big on this double hamper while it’s 56 percent off, bringing the price down to just $25.

Whether you’re looking for an entire wardrobe or a few small storage containers, Nordstrom Rack has it all (with savings up to 56 percent off). Keep scrolling to shop the nine best deals on closet organizers we found at Nordstrom Rack, but hurry, because these discounts are only for a limited time.

Honey-Can-Do Rustic Z-Frame Wardrobe

For those with limited or non-existent closet space, this industrial wardrobe is a game-changer. Stylish enough to leave out on display, it offers plenty of space to hang clothes and store small items.

To buy: $120 (was $170); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do 24 Pocket Over-Door Shoe Organizer

Don’t underestimate the organizational powers of a simple over-the-door shoe rack. This one can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes while keeping them easily accessible and out of sight. You can also use this organizer to store other items like craft supplies or accessories.

To buy: $22 (was $33); nordstromrack.com.

Hives & Honey Gold Leather Jewelry Travel Case

Whether you actually bring this jewelry box with you while traveling or use it to keep your bobbles in order at home, it’s polished enough to keep out in the open and has room for all of your treasured pieces. The leather case opens up to reveal a small mirror, ring rolls, and compartments for earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

To buy: $40 (was $49); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Butter Paper Rope Baskets Set of 3

You can use these baskets to store just about anything. They’re great for holding blankets and winter clothes in the summertime or keeping children’s or pet’s toys out of the way year-round.

To buy: $53 (was $68); nordstromrack.com.

Kennedy International Inc. Light Gray Simplify Ultimate Hanger Set of 8

Take back your closet space with these multitasking hangers. They’re super thin to help you store more clothes, and they’re specially designed to protect shirt collars from stretching or tank tops from slipping off.

To buy: $13 (was $20); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do 9-Pack Combo Set Vacuum Packs

Few closet organizers maximize space better than vacuum-sealed storage bags. This pack features three different-sized bags designed to store seasonal items. You can use a standard vacuum hose to remove air from the bags and compactly store anything from coats to bedding.

To buy: $40 (was $46); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Resin Double Hamper

This minimal hamper has two compartments so you can sort your laundry as it piles up. It features a natural-looking exterior with a lid to keep dirty clothes hidden away.

To buy: $25 ($57); nordstromrack.com.

Sorbus Underbed Storage Bag Pack of 2

If you're short on closet space, utilizing the area underneath your bed is a great way to take advantage of hidden storage space. These zippered bags have handles that make it easy to pull them out from under the bed, as well as windows to help you quickly find what you’re looking for.

To buy: $31 (was $50); nordstromrack.com.

Honey-Can-Do Bamboo 3-Tier Deluxe Shoe Shelf

If an over-the-door shoe rack doesn’t fit into your space or your decor, you can opt for a sleek shoe shelf to leave on display or stow away inside your closet. This one is made of bamboo for an eco-friendly option that’s also not bad to look at. It’s fit to hold 12 pairs of shoes or other accessories.

To buy: $53 (was $82); nordstromrack.com.