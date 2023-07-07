9 Facts You Didn’t Know About 'Baywatch'

Paul Harris - Getty Images

Just the word Baywatch can immediately conjure up visions of red bathing suit-clad lifeguards running on a beach in slow motion. The iconic show, which ran from 1989 to 2001, may just be one of the most famous series in the history of television. The action drama, which was shot in California and then later Hawaii (we’ll get into this more later), starred big names such as David Hasselhoff, Kelly Slater, and, of course, Pamela Anderson. Although Baywatch captured the attention of millions of viewers each week, there's still a chance you don't know everything there is to know about the show. Here, we have 9 behind-the-scenes facts you may not yet be aware of.

It was almost canceled after its first season

Although the series became a hit later on, it was almost canceled after its first season. Not only did it rank low, but GTG, the studio that was behind Baywatch, went out of business. Thankfully, the show was saved by syndication.

This famous actor almost starred in "Baywatch"

It’s easy to associate a young Leonardo DiCaprio with movies like Titanic and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but in the 1990s, the performer almost wound up on the buzzy beach show as well. According to reports, DiCaprio was in the running to play the son of Mitch Buchannon, David Hasselhoff's character. “We actually had DiCaprio ready to be cast,” Michael Berk, one of the original producers of the series, told THR. “But David thought he was too old to play his son.”

There were more A-listers who ultimately weren't cast

A long list of actresses, including Alicia Silverstone, Teri Hatcher, Neve Campbell, and Denise Richards, were also considered for the show. However, none of them got roles.

"Baywatch" wasn’t its original name

The famous beach drama wasn’t always called Baywatch, which came from the name of the Santa Monica Bay rescue boats. It was instead originally titled Aquatic Corps for Emergency Service (ACES). It doesn’t have the same ring to it, does it?

An incredibly high number of viewers tuned in each week

Even though the show was a flop during its first season, the following seasons saw huge improvements. In fact, it was one of the most-watched television shows in the world at one point with a weekly viewership of over 1 billion.

It had to change its entire filming location

No, Baywatch didn’t move filming to Hawaii during its later seasons just because it felt like it. Instead, it made the switch because production costs were getting too expensive in Los Angeles.

The Olympics inspired all those slow-mo scenes

When you think of Baywatch, chances are you instantly picture all those dramatic slow-motion beach running scenes. These iconic moments, which seem synonymous with the series itself, were inspired by the Olympics. The more you know!

This actress guest starred on the show twice

Mila Kunis not only guest starred on the famous ‘90s show once, but twice. In her first appearance, she played a student named Annie, whereas in her second go-around, she took on the role of a young blind girl named Bonnie.

You may see "Baywatch" on TV again

If you’re a fan of the series, you’re in luck. According to reports, the show potentially may be getting a reboot soon.

