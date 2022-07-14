9 epic Amazon Prime Day deals that are still up to 75% off today

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Life happens; we get it. If work, family commitments or some other urgent to-do prevented you from shopping on Amazon Prime Day earlier this week, don’t feel bad. While there were lots of amazing deals on Tuesday and Wednesday, there are still plenty of incredible markdowns today.

Don’t believe me? Just check out the nine items still on super sale on Amazon below. This beautiful nuLOOM Hand Woven Natural Jute Area Rug is literally 71% off, while this Lush Decor Serena Comforter is a whopping 75% off. These deals are so major that you really shouldn’t wait too long to add them to your cart and check out. Get to it!

nuLOOM Hand Woven Chunky Natural Jute Farmhouse Area Rug, 6 ft x 9 ft, $123.68 (Orig. $429)

This neutral nuLOOM Hand Woven Chunky Natural Jute Farmhouse Area Rug is versatile enough to look good in any room in your home.

AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV High-Pressure 8-mode Handheld Shower Head, $34.99 (Orig. $69.99)

If you want to upgrade your morning shower situation, grab this top-rated AquaCare High-Pressure 8-mode Handheld Shower Head while it’s on sale.

BEST TOWEL 6-Pack Bath Towels, $24.97 (Orig. $49.99)

If you don’t have any spare towels in your linen closet for guests to use, this BEST TOWEL 6-Pack Bath Towels Set is a smart investment.

Lush Decor Serena Comforter Ivory Ruched Flower 3 Piece Set, Full/Queen, $102.74 (Orig. $409)

Want to add some romantic and dramatic flair to your bedroom? Treat yourself to this Lush Decor Serena Comforter that’s marked down by 75%.

InPlace Shelving Slimline Floating Wall Shelf with Invisible Brackets, $35.24 (Orig. $77.99)

Perfect for plants or small pictures, this InPlace Shelving Slimline Floating Wall Shelf with Invisible Brackets is easy to install and won’t clash with your existing decor.

No. 918 Erica Crushed Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel, $6.99 (Orig. $19.99)

These No. 918 Erica Crushed Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panels offer some privacy without completely blocking the light.

Pacific Blue Basic Recycled Paper Towel Roll, 12 Rolls, $32.63 (Orig. $67.95)

One easy way to be a bit more eco-friendly? Try these Pacific Blue Basic Recycled Paper Towels that are surprisingly soft and absorbent.

Oversized Throw Blanket, $49.99 (Orig. $99.99)

Movie nights on the couch will be so much better and cozier with this soft, plush Oversized Throw Blanket.

ASLOTUS Air Filter-H13 True HEPA Air Purifier, $39.99 (Orig. $99.99)

It’s not often that you see an air purifier for less than $40, so the sale price on this ASLOTUS Air Filter-H13 True HEPA Air Purifier is a really big deal.

