9 EastEnders spoilers for next week

Next week on EastEnders, Jack learns the truth about Denise and Ravi, sparking devastating consequences for Amy.

Meanwhile, Suki makes a sinister discovery and Zack takes a big step.

1. Amy struggles to cope

Amy pulls a sickie as she struggles to deal with recent revelations. As Denise stays home to look after her, Amy secretly drinks.

A tipsy Amy begins to act out to Denise, which prompts Chelsea to suggest that she may have been drinking.

When Denise realises this is true, a furious row ensues and Amy reveals she knows about her affair with Ravi.

2. Suki and Vinny struggle with some news

Suki is devastated when she learns that Kheerat's trial has been brought forward.

At Nish's party in Walford East, Vinny also gets upset and heads home, where he is consoled by Suki.

3. Ravi makes things official with Chelsea

A smitten Ravi convinces Chelsea to attend Nish's party by buying her a designer dress that has Felix and Bernie swooning.

When Chelsea arrives, Ravi introduces her as his girlfriend.

4. Jack discovers the truth about Denise

Denise downplays her actions as she tells Jack what's been going on with Ravi, but he soon realises the true extent of her deceit.

Furious, Jack storms through the Square to confront Ravi and all hell breaks loose.

Later, Ravi arrives to see Chelsea, where he attempts to make amends, but she orders him out of her life.

5. Suki makes a sinister discovery

Suki panics when she discovers a hidden memory stick with footage of her attack on Ranveer.

Suki crumbles in total despair and is convinced that Nish has been keeping evidence to control her.

She later arrives home to discover the memory stick is missing and Nish reveals that he has it.

6. Amy has a breakdown



Things go from bad to worse for Amy after a chat with Denise prompts a run in with him and Nugget.

Struggling, Amy tries to reach out to Chelsea, but she is consumed with her own problems and lashes out at the schoolgirl for not being honest about Denise and Ravi's affair.



With emotions boiling over, Amy trashes her bedroom and smashes the mirror.



7. Howie makes a discovery

Howie delivers a letter regarding Kim's impending court case and finally learns the true reason behind the crash.

Kim worries about her potential sentencing and drags Denise to The Vic.

8. Zack takes a big step

Phil convinces Sharon to host a community boxing match. Zack is persuaded to take on the prime fighting slot against Ben.

Zack panics when Sharon reveals he'll need a blood test to participate as he fears his diagnosis will be exposed.

After an honest conversation with Whitney, Zack tells Sharon and Martin that he can't take part in the fight and that he's living with HIV.

9. Jack and Denise support Amy

Lily frantically hammers on the door of No.27, having received a worried call from Amy.

A worried Jack demands to know if Amy has hurt herself but struggles to handle the situation and calls Denise.

The trio then have a heart-to-heart as Jack and Denise convince Amy that she isn't to blame for what's happened.

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

