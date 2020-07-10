9 Dress & Sandals Combinations To Try This Summer

Georgia Murray
Refinery 29 UK

Summer 2020 may be the strangest on record but as the weather warms up, we're casting off our cosy loungewear and welcoming more optimistic modes of dressing. Sure, the sun isn't the most reliable in the UK and we're not heading further afield any time soon, but there's one sartorial pairing that is a certainty in summer, whether the skies are blue or it's raining and muggy: a dress and sandals.

Arguably the most effortless of fashion teammates, no matter what your style preference – minimalist or maximalist, traditional or more avant garde – a dress and sandals is your throw-it-on-and-go get-up for working from home, strolling by the sea or braving public transport to finally see friends (all while social distancing, natch).

Ahead, we've found nine women demonstrating just how easy it is to pair a dress and sandals, from the new 'ugly' shoe to the prettiest prairie pieces around. Click through for inspiration aplenty.

<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Linen Blend Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/midi-dresses/product.linen-blend-midi-dress-black.0656824006.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxO_8pYO76gIVibbtCh1UEgLmEAQYAiABEgLsbfD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Linen Blend Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories
<br> <br> <strong>Gucci</strong> Leather Thong Sandals With Double G, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/gucci-leather-thong-sandals-with-double-g-item-12964765.aspx?size=22&storeid=10524&pup_e=4537&pup_cid=59216&pup_id=12964765-5154&clickref=1101l9zWStvS&utm_source=laurenlyst&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=PHUK&utm_term=UKNetwork&pid=performancehorizon_int&c=laurenlyst&clickid=1101l9zWStvS&af_siteid=1011l2075&af_sub_siteid=1011l271&af_cost_model=CPA&af_channel=affiliate&is_retargeting=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Gucci Leather Thong Sandals With Double G, $, available at Farfetch
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<br> <br> <strong>Whistles</strong> Clara Wrap Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.whistles.com/product/clara-wrap-dress-31833.html#q=black%20dress&is=false&sz=60&start=0&pid=clara-wrap-dress-31833&pos=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whistles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whistles</a>


Whistles Clara Wrap Dress, $, available at Whistles
<br> <br> <strong>Birkenstock</strong> Toe Thong Footbed, $, available at <a href="https://www.office.co.uk/view/product/office_catalog/2,60/6011111377070?awaid=104504&utm_source=aw&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=104504|Lyst&awc=2374_1594124566_e6980ed4852d468bafa5b6cfdcf1236d&istCompanyId=a5878f77-5a08-4067-8ebf-aeff72525cae&istItemId=qwlpxwmm&istBid=t" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Office</a>


Birkenstock Toe Thong Footbed, $, available at Office
<br> <br> <strong>ASOS CURVE</strong> Shirred Bustier Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-shirred-bustier-maxi-dress-with-puff-sleeve-in-seersucker-in-black/prd/14270101?xaffid=2444&r=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS CURVE Shirred Bustier Maxi Dress, $, available at ASOS
<br> <br> <strong>TKEES</strong> Foundations Gloss Patent-Leather Flip Flops, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/tkees/foundations-gloss-patent-leather-flip-flops/844037?gclsrc=aw.ds&cm_mmc=Google-ProductSearch-UK--c-_-NAP_EN_UK_PLA-_-NAP%C2%A0-%C2%A0UK%C2%A0-%C2%A0GS%C2%A0-+Designer+-+Class_Shoes+-+Type_Sandals%C2%A0-%C2%A0High%C2%A0-%C2%A0CSS--Sandal+-+Flat_INTL&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_8WOxZW76gIVlO7tCh1sQgarEAQYBSABEgIrG_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


TKEES Foundations Gloss Patent-Leather Flip Flops, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Retro Ruffle Hem Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/midi-dresses/product.retro-ruffle-hem-dress-green.0844607002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


Monki Retro Ruffle Hem Dress, $, available at Monki
<br> <br> <strong>Castañer</strong> Chiara 80 Canvas & Jute Espadrille Wedges, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/1328420?country=GBR&qxjkl=tsid:30065|cgn:gcdL/ATRVoE&c3ch=LinkShare&c3nid=gcdL/ATRVoE/ATRVoE&rffrid=aff.linkshare.2523611.35725" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Castañer Chiara 80 Canvas & Jute Espadrille Wedges, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Sleeveless Organic Cotton Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/dresses/product.sleeveless-organic-cotton-dress-yellow.0851540004.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Sleeveless Organic Cotton Dress, $, available at COS
<br> <br> <strong>Ganni</strong> Square Toe Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.modes.com/gb/shopping/square-toe-sandals-14772386?utm_source=2523611:Lyst+UK%2FEU&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=GlobalNetwork&utm_content=10&utm_term=UKNetwork&ranMID=43750&ranEAID=gcdL%2FATRVoE&ranSiteID=gcdL_ATRVoE-H3nNLE3frksEmLbJohGuAg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MODES" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MODES</a>


Ganni Square Toe Sandals, $, available at MODES
<br> <br> <strong>Angel Chen</strong> Lime Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/angel-chen-lime-puff-sleeve-mini-dress?inventoryCountry=GB&currency=GBP&currency=GBP&color=030&size=M&cm_mmc=rakuten-_-affiliates-_-Lyst%20UK%2FEU-_-78690&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=LS&utm_campaign=Lyst%20UK%2FEU&utm_term=719398&utm_content=78690&ranMID=43613&ranEAID=gcdL%2FATRVoE&ranSiteID=gcdL_ATRVoE-ZKRovqXPR1w3J7Qo06iRHg&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Angel Chen Lime Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br> <br> <strong>Mango</strong> Buckle Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://shop.mango.com/gb/women/shoes-leather/buckle-leather-sandals_67007897.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>


Mango Buckle Leather Sandals, $, available at Mango
<br> <br> <strong>NA-KD Boho</strong> Structured Puff Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.na-kd.com/en/na-kd-boho/structured-puff-dress-white?cm_mmc=AWIN-_-104504-_-Deeplink-_-Generic&awc=12384_1594197002_b5a27d5c3d594425991ce5b34967a87b&utm_source=awin_uk&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Lyst+Ltd&utm_term=104504" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NA-KD" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NA-KD</a>


NA-KD Boho Structured Puff Dress, $, available at NA-KD
<br> <br> <strong>Dr Martens</strong> 8092 Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.drmartens.com/uk/en_gb/p/24830001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DR MARTENS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DR MARTENS</a>


Dr Martens 8092 Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at DR MARTENS
<br> <br> <strong>ASOS CURVE</strong> Tiered Cotton Poplin Smock Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-tiered-cotton-poplin-smock-midi-dress-in-white/prd/20303075?colourwayid=60041896&SearchQuery=white%20dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS CURVE Tiered Cotton Poplin Smock Midi Dress, $, available at ASOS
<br> <br> <strong>The Row</strong> Gaia 2 Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.mytheresa.com/en-gb/the-row-gaia-2-leather-sandals-1267310.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxu7Xppy96gIVF-DtCh3o_gdyEAQYASABEgJhMvD_BwE&utm_source=sea_pla&utm_medium=google&utm_campaign=google_sea&ef_id=EAIaIQobChMIxu7Xppy96gIVF-DtCh3o_gdyEAQYASABEgJhMvD_BwE:G:s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mytheresa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mytheresa</a>


The Row Gaia 2 Leather Sandals, $, available at mytheresa
<br> <br> <strong>Cecilie Bahnsen</strong> Puff Sleeve Dress, $, available at <a href="https://totokaelo.com/puff-sleeve-dress/232899.html?utm_source=pepperjam&utm_medium=58012&utm_campaign=1-8464&clickId=3189453038&source=pepperjam" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Totokaelo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Totokaelo</a>


Cecilie Bahnsen Puff Sleeve Dress, $, available at Totokaelo
<br> <br> <strong>Grenson</strong> Willa, $, available at <a href="https://www.grenson.com/uk/willa-womens-sliders-with-ankle-straps-in-brown-handpainted-calf-leather.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grenson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grenson</a>


Grenson Willa, $, available at Grenson
<br> <br> <strong>Topshop</strong> Pink Check Organza Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.topshop.com/en/tsuk/product/pink-check-organza-shirt-dress-9851000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Topshop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Topshop</a>


Topshop Pink Check Organza Shirt Dress, $, available at Topshop
<br> <br> <strong>Dorateymur</strong> Silver 102 Slipper Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-gb/women/product/dorateymur/silver-102-slipper-sandals/4841581?clickref=1011l9ARF8Z9&utm_source=PH_1011l2075&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_content=1100l24753&utm_term=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lyst.co.uk%2F&utm_campaign=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SSENSE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SSENSE</a>


Dorateymur Silver 102 Slipper Sandals, $, available at SSENSE
<br> <br> <strong>Belize</strong> Greta Shoulder-Tie Checked Cotton Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Belize-Greta-shoulder-tie-checked-cotton-dress-1263443" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


Belize Greta Shoulder-Tie Checked Cotton Dress, $, available at Matches Fashion
<br> <br> <strong>White Stuff</strong> Zena Jute Flatform Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://www.whitestuff.com/accessories-and-shoes/womens-shoes/silver-zena-jute-flatform-sandal/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIo4SX6qm96gIVFeDtCh3EAAniEAQYDyABEgKyBfD_BwE#fo_c=3597&fo_k=7ec5d74989ca74e0c7bcd532934e225d&fo_s=gplauk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Stuff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Stuff</a>


White Stuff Zena Jute Flatform Sandal, $, available at White Stuff
<br> <br> <strong>Boden</strong> Cassidy Linen Dress Orange Sunset Gingham, $, available at <a href="https://www.boden.co.uk/en-gb/cassidy-linen-dress-orange-sunset-gingham/sty-w0581-red?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlp73x6i96gIVEevtCh1fsAnzEAQYFiABEgKNm_D_BwE&istCompanyId=a40e1fa1-0635-4a1b-8d9a-2caa763eeee2&istFeedId=d17fdb3c-433f-4293-b151-3088aa7d11be&istItemId=irmipwaaq&istBid=t&ef_id=EAIaIQobChMIlp73x6i96gIVEevtCh1fsAnzEAQYFiABEgKNm_D_BwE:G:s&s_kwcid=AL!8125!3!352908383657!!!g!561726190764!&cm_mmc=PLA-_-GoogleKelkooCSS1986988313-_-68580017902-_-40225345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boden</a>


Boden Cassidy Linen Dress Orange Sunset Gingham, $, available at Boden
<br> <br> <strong>KG KURT GEIGER</strong> Rogue2, $, available at <a href="https://www.kurtgeiger.com/women/shoes/sandals/flats/rogue2-silver-synthetic-kg-kurt-geiger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kurt Geiger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kurt Geiger</a>


KG KURT GEIGER Rogue2, $, available at Kurt Geiger
<br> <br> <strong>& Other Stories</strong> Voluminous Midi Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/midi-dresses/product.voluminous-midi-shirt-dress-beige.0892348001.html?utm_source=Lyst+UK/EU&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=61178&utm_content=15&utm_term=678238&ranMID=41994&ranEAID=gcdL/ATRVoE&ranSiteID=gcdL_ATRVoE-NRgFcIA68jsCmFuk7uhPAA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Voluminous Midi Shirt Dress, $, available at & Other Stories
<br> <br> <strong>Teva</strong> Women's Original Universal Sport Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.thehut.com/sandals-flip-flops-cloth-w-ftwear/teva-women-s-original-universal-sport-sandals-bright-white/11646666.html?switchcurrency=GBP&shippingcountry=GB&utm_source=AWin-104504&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=AffiliateWin%7CFeed&affil=awin&utm_content=Lyst&utm_term=Shopping+Directory&utm_source=AWin-104504&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=AffiliateWin&awc=2547_1594194577_037a99c453516f394b757f65ced7157b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Hut</a>


Teva Women's Original Universal Sport Sandals, $, available at The Hut
<br> <br> <strong>Bec & Bridge</strong> Women's Surfari Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.thehut.com/dresses-clothing-women-clothing/bec-bridge-women-s-surfari-shirt-dress-safari/12273914.html?switchcurrency=GBP&shippingcountry=GB&utm_source=AWin-104504&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=AffiliateWin%7CFeed&affil=awin&utm_content=Lyst&utm_term=Shopping+Directory&utm_source=AWin-104504&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=AffiliateWin&awc=2547_1594139498_862139ff0815a087bd607611ce7a4b6f" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Hut</a>


Bec & Bridge Women's Surfari Shirt Dress, $, available at The Hut
<br> <br> <strong>Accessorize</strong> Wide Strap Mule Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://uk.accessorize.com/view/product/uk_catalog/acc_5/8951311039?skipRedirection=true&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI36vo9ZW96gIVrIBQBh0MPQKxEAQYDiABEgIip_D_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Accessorize" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Accessorize</a>


Accessorize Wide Strap Mule Sandals, $, available at Accessorize
<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Cotton-Linen A-Line Shirt Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/dresses/product.cotton-linen-a-line-shirt-dress-beige.0838587001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Cotton-Linen A-Line Shirt Dress, $, available at COS
<br> <br> <strong>Arizona Love</strong> Trekky Embroidered Flat Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/arizona-love-trekky-embroidered-flat-sandals-item-14911353.aspx?size=31&storeid=9910&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_keywordid=126432455&utm_shoppingproductid=14911353-5249&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618029&af_c_id=1603618029&af_siteid=&af_keywords=pla-387719487294&af_adset_id=66294292212&af_ad_id=305209734677&af_sub1=126432455&af_sub5=14911353-5249&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIxu377ZW96gIV8IBQBh1YeQQZEAQYAiABEgJMBPD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Arizona Love Trekky Embroidered Flat Sandals, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>COS</strong> Sleeveless Cotton-Rib Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.cosstores.com/en_gbp/women/womenswear/dresses/product.sleeveless-cotton-rib-dress-green.0689555001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:COS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">COS</a>


COS Sleeveless Cotton-Rib Dress, $, available at COS
<br> <br> <strong>Nomadic State of Mind</strong> Jc Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://www.office.co.uk/view/product/office_catalog/2,60/3548200000040" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Office</a>


Nomadic State of Mind Jc Sandal, $, available at Office
<br> <br> <strong>Skin</strong> Louisa Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/skin/louisa-crocheted-cotton-maxi-dress/1195975" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


Skin Louisa Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<br> <br> <strong>Zara</strong> Tied Flat Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/tied-flat-leather-sandals-with-jute-p13641510.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


Zara Tied Flat Leather Sandals, $, available at Zara
<br> <br> <strong>Hush</strong> Leota Metallic Knit Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.hush-uk.com/leota-metallic-knit-dress-champagne-sparkle/DRS486-717-14.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hush</a>


Hush Leota Metallic Knit Dress, $, available at Hush
<br> <br> <strong>Teva</strong> Voya Infinity Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/voya-infinity-teva-sandals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>


Teva Voya Infinity Sandals, $, available at Free People
<br> <br> <strong>Stefania Vaidani</strong> Yellow Vichy Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://stefania-vaidani.com/collections/dresses/products/yellow-vichy-midi-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stefania Vaidani" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stefania Vaidani</a>


Stefania Vaidani Yellow Vichy Midi Dress, $, available at Stefania Vaidani
<br> <br> <strong>Arizona Love</strong> Bandana Knotted Flat Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/arizona-love-pink-and-purple-bandana-knotted-flat-sandals-item-14544379.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Arizona Love Bandana Knotted Flat Sandals, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Faithfull the Brand</strong> Linnie Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/faithfull-the-brand-linnie-midi-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Faithfull the Brand Linnie Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br> <br> <strong>Pradera Curva</strong> Ankle Wrap Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://solillas.com/products/pradera-curva-ankle-wrap-sandals-prairie-red-western/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solillas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Solillas</a>


Pradera Curva Ankle Wrap Sandals, $, available at Solillas
<br> <br> <strong>Monki</strong> Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.monki.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/product.puff-sleeve-midi-dress-yellow.0873429001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monki" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monki</a>


Monki Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at Monki
<br> <br> <strong>Manebi</strong> Bandana-Print Slides, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/manebi-bandana-print-slides-item-15098526.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Manebi Bandana-Print Slides, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Kitri</strong> Margot Coral Linen Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://kitristudio.com/products/margot-coral-linen-midi-dress?variant=32083569770547" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kitri</a>


Kitri Margot Coral Linen Midi Dress, $, available at Kitri
<br> <br> <strong>Zola</strong> Extra Strappy Black Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.koifootwear.com/products/zola-extra-strappy-black-sandals-ka00425563-jla425563" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koi Footwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Koi Footwear</a>


Zola Extra Strappy Black Sandals, $, available at Koi Footwear
<br> <br> <strong>ASOS DESIGN Curve</strong> Twist Front Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-twist-front-mini-dress/prd/12944270" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS DESIGN Curve Twist Front Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS
<br> <br> <strong>Prada</strong> Nomad Logo-Print Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/shop/product/prada/nomad-logo-print-rubber-and-leather-trimmed-canvas-sandals/1220502" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Net-A-Porter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Net-A-Porter</a>


Prada Nomad Logo-Print Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sandals, $, available at Net-A-Porter
<br> <br> <strong>Self-Portrait</strong> Puff-Sleeved Ottoman Minidress, $, available at <a href="https://www.mytheresa.com/en-gb/self-portrait-puff-sleeved-ottoman-minidress-1388071.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Theresa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Theresa</a>


Self-Portrait Puff-Sleeved Ottoman Minidress, $, available at My Theresa
<br> <br> <strong>Dr. Martens</strong> Voss Chunky-Sole Leather Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/dr-martens-voss-chunky-sole-leather-sandals_R00123052" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selfridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Selfridges</a>


Dr. Martens Voss Chunky-Sole Leather Sandals, $, available at Selfridges
<br> <br> <strong>Accessorize</strong> Wide Strap Smocked Gingham Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.very.co.uk/accessorize-wide-strap-smocked-gingham-dress-red/1600444218.prd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Very" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Very</a>


Accessorize Wide Strap Smocked Gingham Dress, $, available at Very
<br> <br> <strong>Hush</strong> Woodstock Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.hush-uk.com/woodstock-sandals-black/SND36-001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hush</a>


Hush Woodstock Sandals, $, available at Hush
<br> <br> <strong>Ganni</strong> Seersucker Check Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/ganni-seersucker-check-smocked-midi-dress-item-14614239.aspx?size=23&storeid=12050&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_keywordid=126432754&utm_shoppingproductid=14614239-5252&pid=google_search&af_channel=Search&c=1603618029&af_c_id=1603618029&af_siteid=&af_keywords=pla-438653361834&af_adset_id=66294291332&af_ad_id=305209734647&af_sub1=126432754&af_sub5=14614239-5252&is_retargeting=true&shopping=yes&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIg9St69a96gIVFWHmCh0bIg05EAQYASABEgJoTfD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Ganni Seersucker Check Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Farfetch
<br> <br> <strong>Schuh</strong> Black Hawaii Sandals, $, available at <a href="https://www.schuh.co.uk/womens/schuh-hawaii-black-sandals/1731127060/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schuh" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Schuh</a>


Schuh Black Hawaii Sandals, $, available at Schuh
<br> <br> <strong>Three Graces London</strong> Tomasina Dress In Navy Gingham, $, available at <a href="https://threegraceslondon.com/products/tomasina-dress-in-navy-gingham" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Three Graces London" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Three Graces London</a>


Three Graces London Tomasina Dress In Navy Gingham, $, available at Three Graces London
<br> <br> <strong>Birkenstock</strong> Arizona Eva, $, available at <a href="https://www.birkenstock.com/gb/arizona-eva/arizona-eva-eva-0-eva-u.html?dwvar_arizona-eva-eva-0-eva-u_color=3716&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIn6y8_9e96gIVDe3tCh2PMgl3EAQYASABEgIC3PD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birkenstock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birkenstock</a>


Birkenstock Arizona Eva, $, available at Birkenstock

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Celebrating Fashion's Most Iconic Shoe

How To Style The Summer Suit

Fixing Fast Fashion Isn't A Plus-Size Responsibity





What to Read Next