9 Dress & Sandals Combinations To Try This Summer

Summer 2020 may be the strangest on record but as the weather warms up, we're casting off our cosy loungewear and welcoming more optimistic modes of dressing. Sure, the sun isn't the most reliable in the UK and we're not heading further afield any time soon, but there's one sartorial pairing that is a certainty in summer, whether the skies are blue or it's raining and muggy: a dress and sandals.



Arguably the most effortless of fashion teammates, no matter what your style preference – minimalist or maximalist, traditional or more avant garde – a dress and sandals is your throw-it-on-and-go get-up for working from home, strolling by the sea or braving public transport to finally see friends (all while social distancing, natch).



Ahead, we've found nine women demonstrating just how easy it is to pair a dress and sandals, from the new 'ugly' shoe to the prettiest prairie pieces around. Click through for inspiration aplenty.





& Other Stories Linen Blend Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories





Gucci Leather Thong Sandals With Double G, $, available at Farfetch

Whistles Clara Wrap Dress, $, available at Whistles





Birkenstock Toe Thong Footbed, $, available at Office





ASOS CURVE Shirred Bustier Maxi Dress, $, available at ASOS





TKEES Foundations Gloss Patent-Leather Flip Flops, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Monki Retro Ruffle Hem Dress, $, available at Monki





Castañer Chiara 80 Canvas & Jute Espadrille Wedges, $, available at Matches Fashion





COS Sleeveless Organic Cotton Dress, $, available at COS





Ganni Square Toe Sandals, $, available at MODES





Angel Chen Lime Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Mango Buckle Leather Sandals, $, available at Mango





NA-KD Boho Structured Puff Dress, $, available at NA-KD





Dr Martens 8092 Leather Fisherman Sandals, $, available at DR MARTENS





ASOS CURVE Tiered Cotton Poplin Smock Midi Dress, $, available at ASOS





The Row Gaia 2 Leather Sandals, $, available at mytheresa





Cecilie Bahnsen Puff Sleeve Dress, $, available at Totokaelo





Grenson Willa, $, available at Grenson





Topshop Pink Check Organza Shirt Dress, $, available at Topshop





Dorateymur Silver 102 Slipper Sandals, $, available at SSENSE





Belize Greta Shoulder-Tie Checked Cotton Dress, $, available at Matches Fashion





White Stuff Zena Jute Flatform Sandal, $, available at White Stuff





Boden Cassidy Linen Dress Orange Sunset Gingham, $, available at Boden





KG KURT GEIGER Rogue2, $, available at Kurt Geiger





& Other Stories Voluminous Midi Shirt Dress, $, available at & Other Stories





Teva Women's Original Universal Sport Sandals, $, available at The Hut





Bec & Bridge Women's Surfari Shirt Dress, $, available at The Hut





Accessorize Wide Strap Mule Sandals, $, available at Accessorize





COS Cotton-Linen A-Line Shirt Dress, $, available at COS





Arizona Love Trekky Embroidered Flat Sandals, $, available at Farfetch





COS Sleeveless Cotton-Rib Dress, $, available at COS





Nomadic State of Mind Jc Sandal, $, available at Office





Skin Louisa Crocheted Cotton Maxi Dress, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Zara Tied Flat Leather Sandals, $, available at Zara





Hush Leota Metallic Knit Dress, $, available at Hush





Teva Voya Infinity Sandals, $, available at Free People





Stefania Vaidani Yellow Vichy Midi Dress, $, available at Stefania Vaidani





Arizona Love Bandana Knotted Flat Sandals, $, available at Farfetch





Faithfull the Brand Linnie Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Pradera Curva Ankle Wrap Sandals, $, available at Solillas





Monki Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $, available at Monki





Manebi Bandana-Print Slides, $, available at Farfetch





Kitri Margot Coral Linen Midi Dress, $, available at Kitri





Zola Extra Strappy Black Sandals, $, available at Koi Footwear





ASOS DESIGN Curve Twist Front Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS





Prada Nomad Logo-Print Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sandals, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Self-Portrait Puff-Sleeved Ottoman Minidress, $, available at My Theresa





Dr. Martens Voss Chunky-Sole Leather Sandals, $, available at Selfridges





Accessorize Wide Strap Smocked Gingham Dress, $, available at Very





Hush Woodstock Sandals, $, available at Hush





Ganni Seersucker Check Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Farfetch





Schuh Black Hawaii Sandals, $, available at Schuh





Three Graces London Tomasina Dress In Navy Gingham, $, available at Three Graces London





Birkenstock Arizona Eva, $, available at Birkenstock

