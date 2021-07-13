9 Disney World attractions that are better at night: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, more

There are more than more than 50 attractions at Walt Disney World. That’s more than most visitors can ride in a single day, but it can’t hurt to try, right?

Whether or not you’re taking it easy or trying to set a world record, there are certain attractions you should definitely hold off on riding until night time.

Some are scarier, some are sillier, but they all offer a completely different experience once the sun goes down. Better yet, ride them once during the day and again at night so you can see for yourself.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad looks innocent enough, but it’s actually meant to be a haunted gold mine and anything haunted is a bit more thrilling at night.

Under the cloak of night, you can’t see the coaster’s abrupt turns coming, only adding to the rush. You’re rewarded with panoramic park views as you climb Thunder Mountain’s lift hill and if you time it just right, you can watch the nightly fireworks spectacular as you’re comin’ round the mountain.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Each Dumbo ride car is outfitted with a lever that lets you control how high you fly. If you take it all the way up and let Dumbo do what he does best, you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views of Fantasyland, with Cinderella Castle visible in the distance.

As one of Disney World’s opening day attractions, Dumbo the Flying Elephant has been soaring high above the Magic Kingdom for close to 50 years. Dumbo’s friendly face and the colorful circus theming make it a favorite “first Disney ride” for children and the nostalgia factor keeps them coming back well into adulthood.

Each Dumbo ride car is outfitted with a lever that lets you control how high you fly. If you take it all the way up and let Dumbo do what he does best, you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views of Fantasyland, with Cinderella Castle visible in the distance. At night, Fantasyland is awash in twinkling, golden lights and the far-off castle exudes a colorful glow.

Mad Tea Party

During the day, the Mad Tea Party is a silly symphony of spinning teacups and madcap music. At night, it's embellished by colorful hanging lanterns and the general ambience of Fantasyland at night.

The Magic Kingdom’s Mad Tea Party is a wild ride no matter the time of day, but the experience is further enhanced at night. What during the day is a silly symphony of spinning teacups and madcap music becomes embellished by colorful hanging lanterns and the general ambience of Fantasyland at night.

Story continues

Expedition Everest

Even at night, you can see Expedition Everest’s snowy peaks from all over Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom sits a snow-capped replica of Mount Everest that stretches almost 200 feet into the sky. Legend has it a yeti lives inside the mountain ... and he doesn’t care for visitors. This “forbidden mountain” is home to Disney World’s tallest roller coaster, Expedition Everest.

As you approach the mountain's jagged peaks, much of the coaster is hidden inside. At night, you can just barely make out the lift hill and hear the riders’ excited screams as they crest the top. After navigating the queue and learning more about the myth of the yeti, you finally get to explore the mountain for yourself. The low growls and shadowy figures you encounter inside the mountain are that much more menacing without the safety and comfort of sunlight.

Test Track

Epcot’s Test Track is one of the fastest rides at Walt Disney World. This test-drive challenge takes up to six passengers per car through a series of simulated road hazards before flying outside of the building and onto the open road at 65 mph.

It’ll satisfy your need for speed morning, noon, or night, but the wind rushing through your hair as you rush past the street lights is next level. Don’t forget to smile for the on-ride photo!

The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion takes on a ghastly glow at night.

Everyone knows that ghosts much prefer to materialize after sunset, so it’s always nighttime inside the Haunted Mansion. Another Magic Kingdom opening-day attraction, the Haunted Mansion is a slow-moving dark ride that strikes just the right balance between silly and spooky.

What makes the experience of riding at night versus during the day is the outdoor queue. The queue winds around the mansion’s exterior, introducing guests to some of the ghastly characters who reside within.

In the evening, the creepy music that plays (not to mention the howls) as you pass by the crypts and tombstones make the dimly lit mansion feel even less inviting than it does during the day.

The Jungle Cruise

Even at night, the Jungle Cruise animals perform right on cue.

Not all rides are made better at night because they are more frightening. The lush foliage, cascading waterfalls, and animatronic animals on the Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise boat ride give off an entirely different mood when the sun goes down.

The ride is well-lit by the boat’s headlight and animatronic animals don’t sleep, so you don’t miss out on any of the action by riding later in the day and the wait times are often much lower. It’s often rumored the skippers are a bit more “relaxed” with their jokes in the evening when there are fewer kids on board.

Kilimanjaro Safaris

You can observe nocturnal animal behaviors during a nighttime ride on Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris.

There are more than 30 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles living on the Harambe Wildlife Reserve at Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris. As animals are wont to do, their behavior varies wildly during different times of the day.

In fact, some of the animals are fairly dormant in the midday Florida heat and more active after dusk. It’s not often you have the chance to see the nocturnal behaviors of giraffes, elephants, lions and hippos, but this rugged safari ride gives you the rare chance to do just that.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Stepping into another dimension is ill-advised no matter the time of day, but approaching the crumbling Hollywood Tower Hotel in the dark of night will only add to your apprehension.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a thrilling drop ride set in a decrepit hotel, left to waste away after five guests mysteriously vanished in 1939. The exterior is in a serious state of disrepair and the interior – save for the cobwebs – appears to have been frozen in time after the inexplicable disappearance.

Stepping into another dimension is ill-advised no matter the time of day, but approaching the crumbling Hollywood Tower Hotel in the dark of night will only add to your apprehension. When the doors open during this elevator-style drop ride, there are one or two instances where the elevator doors open to reveal a view of the park below. This feels doubly ominous when the streets are dark and the surrounding area is illuminated only by streetlights.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World after dark: 9 rides that are better at night