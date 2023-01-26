9 delicious must haves if you're planning to make s'mores

things for s'mores lovers
things for s'mores lovers

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Winter is the perfect season for huddling around a toasty campfire and enjoying the crisp outdoors. A campfire, however, is not complete without roasting cloud-like marshmallows to be sandwiched between graham crackers and some gooey melted chocolate. It's the perfect way to warm up. If you're a lover of s’mores, you’ll be excited to know what we have in store for you.

Besides the pleasure of making s’mores the traditional way, we have a few select gadgets that will not only elevate your experience but may even give you a few chuckles along the way. Whether you’re planning a camping trip soon or spending the winter cozied up at home, s'mores make the experience much, much better––and we have the 411 on this yummy sweet treat.

From practical items like easy s'mores kits and rotating marshmallow sticks to novelty items like gourmet salted caramel marshmallows and adorable Squishmallows, check out the top 9 things you need for a perfectly delicious s'mores experience.

1. A time-saving all-in-one s’mores kit

things for s'mores lovers: time-saving s'mores kit
things for s'mores lovers: time-saving s'mores kit

With the cold weather in full swing, you may want to indulge yourself in a s’mores kit. The Ultimate S’mores Kit has basically everything and anything you need to make gourmet s’mores––and a little extra. Plus, if you’re vegan or have a guest that’s vegan, they can dig in too.

The kit includes graham crackers, marshmallows, peanut butter cups, pretzel chips, dark chocolate, oat milk chocolate, coconut milk chocolate, coconut milk caramel, cinnamon, brown sugar, cayenne—now, that’s a kit! Get ready for a s’mores party you’ll never forget.

From $50 at Uncommon Goods

2. A s'mores maker for s’mores at home

things for s'mores lovers: at home s'mores kit
things for s'mores lovers: at home s'mores kit

Don’t worry if you don’t like going camping or being outdoors: With the Nostalgia S’mores Maker, you can make your favorite treat in the comfort of your home. The electric flameless heater with two roasting forks and four compartment trays for chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows is everything you need to host your own indoors s’mores party in fashion.

$30 at Amazon

3. Bougie marshmallows

things for s'mores lovers: gourmet marshmallows
things for s'mores lovers: gourmet marshmallows

Interested in taking your classic s’mores up a notch? With this Salted Caramel Gourmet Marshmallows, you can marry your favorite salted caramel flavor with marshmallows, giving an additional oomph to your s’mores. Even better, opt for a deconstructed s’mores sundae by tossing in some graham cracker crumbs, melted chocolate and these salted caramel marshmallows for a night to remember.

$22 at Apollo Box

4. Rotating marshmallow sticks

things for s'mores lovers: marshmallow sticks
things for s'mores lovers: marshmallow sticks

You can’t have an easy marshmallow roasting experience without the perfect marshmallow sticks. These Jolly Green Products Rotating Marshmallow Sticks are just what you have been looking for. Not only are they built to last, the telescoping body allows you to extend it all the way to the campfire without you having to be too close and the rotating handle cooks the marshmallows evenly—for perfect s’mores.

$27 at Amazon

5. A stay-at-home tabletop fire pit

things for s'mores lovers: tabletop pit
things for s'mores lovers: tabletop pit

If campfires are not your thing, that’s okay because you can still make your favorite s’mores with this Homebuddy Tabletop Fire Pit. Not only is it an aesthetically pleasing décor item, it doubles up as a tabletop fire pit where you can roast marshmallows any time of the week. The fire pit comes with 50 bamboo sticks for s’mores lovers and a fire extinguisher to put out the fires after use.

$40 at Amazon

6. S’mores in a cup of tea

things for s'mores lovers: tea
things for s'mores lovers: tea

Sometimes there’s nothing finer than drinking your dessert—just imagine the times you sipped hot chocolate on a cold winter night. For you s’mores lovers, drink some S’mores Tea at breakfast, lunch or in the evening to finish out your meal. The blend of black tea and chocolate marshmallows will keep you coming back for more—you can even try drinking it while eating your s’mores.

$25 at Apollo Box

7. A Squishmallow for warmth and coziness

things for s'mores lovers: squishmallow
things for s'mores lovers: squishmallow

If you’re not a Squishmallow fan already, this cute and cuddly Carmelita the S’more Squishmallow may make a fan out of you. Part of the Squishmallows Foodie Squad, this plushie will not only make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, it will keep your mouth watering for none other than…s’mores.

$19 at Walmart

8. A bit of trail mix to mix it up

things for s'mores lovers: trail mix
things for s'mores lovers: trail mix

Can’t get enough of s’mores? You’ll love these Favorite Day S’mores Trail Mix. Basically, they’re s’mores in snack form. You’ll get to munch on dried marshmallows, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, graham crackers and peanuts. When you have that s’mores craving but can't exactly make them, just bust one of these bags out and enjoy—it’s so good that if you don’t like it, you get your money back.

$5 at Target

9. A delicious way to take notes

things for s'mores lovers: notepad
things for s'mores lovers: notepad

Whether you’re bored with the classic yellow Post-It notes or you need a cute and unique novelty gift, these S’more Notes will not only get you excited to take more notes, it will be the most delectable, universal gift that fits every holiday and occasion and has absolutely no expiration date. Like the real treat, it comes with one toasty marshmallow and one chocolate, sandwiched between two graham crackers notepads.

$10 at Amazon

