9 dead after 'chaotic' crash in Las Vegas; children among victims

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Police tape
Nine people were dead and another was clinging to life in Nevada after a car raced through a red light and slammed into several vehicles, North Las Vegas police said.

Officer Alexander Cuevas, who called Saturday's crash a "chaotic event," saidt the age of those killed ranged from young children to middle-age adults.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas said a preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Charger was speeding as it approached a major intersection at about 3 p.m., then ran a red light. Several cars and 15 people were involved in the crash, he said. Some of the vehicles were pushed into a vacant lot.

TESLA AUTOPILOT CRASH: Tesla driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after deadly 2019 Autopilot crash

Both people in the Dodge Charger were among those who died, Cuevas said. He said speed was a factor in the crash but that it was too soon to determine whether impaired driving was also involved.

A coroner would investigate the cause of the deaths and release the identities of the victims, Cuevas said. One person was hospitalized in critical condition and a few others suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Cuevas said roads in the area remained closed for several hours so the bodies could be extricated from the mangled vehicles.

"Please make this a safer community by slowing down," Cuevas said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 9 dead after chaotic crash in Las Vegas; children among victims

