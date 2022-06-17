9 dead, 40 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico on Friday when a bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned.

The civil defense office in the southern state of Chiapas said the crash occurred before dawn Friday in the township of Tila.

The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes state of Tabasco when the bus flipped. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.