9 Creative Recipes For Your Spare Tin of Chickpeas

Which self-respecting millennial doesn't eat a chickpea curry at least once a week? A tin of chickpeas is a cupboard staple for good reason – the legume with a mild, nutty flavour is used in a range of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines. Chickpeas can be comfortably relied on to bulk out meals, add bite and absorb flavour.



They are also very versatile. Chickpeas can be roasted, sautéed, cooked low and slow in a broth or blitzed into dips (hello hummus). Somewhat surprisingly, they also work in sweet recipes thanks to their mild flavour and even the liquid in the tin is useful; known as aquafaba, it has many similar properties to egg whites. This makes it an ideal surrogate for vegan baking and useful at times like these when eggs are scarce.



If you're bored of your well trodden chickpea and sweet potato curry recipe, we've pulled together some more creative ways to feed yourself during these very strange times. While none of these includes meat, many welcome the addition (though probably not the cookies).



Supermarket shelves may be lacking many of the supplies we've become accustomed to but it's likely you'll have a rogue tin lurking at the back of your cupboard, ready to be transformed into a feast.

To start with, why not turn the chickpeas into a tasty snack to munch on while you work from home? All it takes is the addition of a few spices before shoving them in the oven to get a crunchy, savoury treat.



Spicy Roasted Chickpeas by Natural Chow





Sometimes the simplest dishes really are the best, and this pasta and chickpea number goes some way to prove it. This brothy meal is as easy to make as it is delicious, relying on garlic, rosemary and tomatoes to flavour the two staple ingredients.



Pasta e ceci by Naturally Ella





This chickpea curry is just different enough from the ones you may rely on and therefore provides welcome variety. Using white potatoes and bell peppers to bulk out the curry, the blend of whole and ground spices elevates this curry from mundane to mouthwatering.



Kadai Chole (Spiced Chickpeas and Potatoes) by Vegan Richa





Pull together a batch of this bright, healthy sandwich filling and you won't have to worry about lunch for days as it lasts really well in the fridge.



Scallion Herb Chickpea Salad by Budget Bytes





Sweet potato, kale and chickpeas are among the most commonly cited healthy ingredients of recent years and as such are regularly put together. The reliable combination is elevated here with Thai red curry flavours, bringing you a soup that soothes and sustains. Plus, cooking in a soup is one of the best ways to use up your hearty greens before they go off.



Sweet Potato, Kale and Chickpea Soup by Cookie and Kate





If you're craving something fresher, this salad is the way to go. Though it's unlikely you'll find watermelon radish right now, if somehow you do, don't hesitate to add it. The real star of this salad is the roasted carrot and ginger dressing, where the carrots are roasted alongside the chickpeas.



Kale Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing by Love and Lemons





Chickpea nougat? You heard it here first. Well actually, we heard it first from Keepin It Kind but we think it's inspired. Blending the chickpeas with nut butter results in a creamy, nutty centre that's offset by the sweet, slightly bitter, dark chocolate shell. The perfect unexpected treat.



Chocolate Chickpea Truffles by Keepin It Kind





As we said, aquafaba (the water in a tin of chickpeas) has very similar properties to egg whites, thanks to its viscosity. This makes it perfect for subbing in when baking. If you're craving a sweet treat, reserve the liquid from your main cook to pull these delicious cookies together.



Easy Vegan Chocolate Cookies by Lazy Cat Kitchen





You might think chickpea water in a cocktail is weird but it's no weirder than foamed eggs if you think about it. And what better excuse for a quarantini than whipping up a grapefruit gin sour using the liquid you just drained from your chickpeas? We certainly can't think of one.



Aquafaba Grapefruit Gin Sour Cocktail by Top With Cinnamon





