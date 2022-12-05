11 Christmas gifts to give to your best friend (or keep for yourself)

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best friends are the “best” for a reason. They’re always down for impromptu plans, never miss a FaceTime call, send you daily TikToks to make you laugh and are generally the people you never get sick of.

This holiday season, show your bestie how much they mean to you by giving a gift they’re sure to flip over. Below, shop 11 no-fail gift ideas for your BFF that range from $20 to $130. (But hey, we won’t blame you if you also snag one for yourself!)

Credit: Dae

$15.30 $18 at Dae

This travel-sized shampoo and conditioner duo is the perfect thing to pack for holiday travel. After all, what’s a better gift than a good hair day?

Credit: Echo

$49 at Echo

This plush scarf is sure to become your best friend’s favorite cold-weather accessory — and we don’t blame them! Its bright colorway and affordable price point make it a no-brainer gift.

Credit: Rellery

$109 at Rellery

If you’ve already given your friend something with their zodiac sign, switch it up this year with their birth flower. Rellery has a unique flower bracelet for each month, and it makes for a super thoughtful present.

Credit: Jones Road Beauty

$34 at Jones Road Beauty

Achieve that fetchingly flushed look instantly when you reach for Jones Road Beauty’s Lip and Cheek Stick. This multi-use product comes in eight pretty colors and is both buildable and blendable.

Credit: Rothy’s

$129 at Rothy's

Slippers are a winter must-have, and this pair from Rothy’s is the ultimate pick. Available in four shades, these backless slippers can be worn inside or outside and are sure to last for seasons to come.

Credit: Papier

$32 at Papier

Help your pal start the new year off on the right (and very organized) foot, thanks to a pretty planner from stationery brand Papier. These planners come in multiple sizes and a ton of different prints.

Credit: Year of Ours

$52 $75 at Year of Ours

Gift your bestie something cute and comfy to wear on their next #HotGirlWalk. These little shorts come in sizes XS-2X and are a total steal for just $52 right now.

Credit: Aromatique

$42 at Aromatique

The holidays mean lots of glitz, so add a little sparkle to your friend’s home with this Gilded Tilted Candle from Aromatique. It smells of pine, fir balsam and clove and burns super evenly.

$94 at LAKE

These holiday-ready PJs from LAKE are sure to be a hit with everyone. The brand's holiday collection has tons of festive prints, but this ornament print is too cute.

Credit: INNBEAUTY

$59 $69 at INNBEAUTY

This trio from INNBEAUTY has everything you need to get “glazed donut” skin. It includes a serum moisturizer, a face highlighter and a lip oil.

Credit: Tiger Mist

$52 $65 at Tiger Mist

Even the friend who has everything can never have too many LBDs! This soft jersey style from Tiger Mist is perfect for holiday parties, happy hours and date nights.

