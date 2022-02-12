9 Casualty spoilers for next week

Photo credit: BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

Next week on Casualty, Faith gets a wakeup call when Luka is targeted by a predator, while Teddy learns more about Sah's past.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Faith continues to spark concern

Faith turns up to her shift hungover after another late night, and gets no sympathy from Stevie.

With things still frosty between the pair following their fallout, Stevie and Faith struggle to remain professional as they treat a patient together.

2. Luka finds himself in danger

With Faith distracted at work, her young son Luka waits to be picked up from football practice.

When nobody arrives, he is approached by Darren, who uses some reverse psychology to persuade Luka into his car. Darren claims to be a football scout and tells Luka he's got real potential.

As Faith realises her mistake back in the ED, Darren attempts to drive out of the city with Luka and reaches for his leg. Panicking, Luka digs his nails into Darren's arm and grabs the steering wheel, veering them into an oncoming car.

3. Sah meets a familiar face

Teddy and Sah get called out to a man with chest pain, who Sah recognises as an old friend of their dad’s.

As they catch up, Bill talks fondly about his time in rehab with Sah's father. Against Sah and Teddy's advice, Bill refuses to be taken into the ED, insisting that he feels better and his wife will be home shortly.

4. Stevie grows suspicious

Luka is brought into the ED following the accident, just missing Faith – who has gone out searching for him.

Although the staff accept Darren's cover of football coach while they get Luka checked over, Stevie begins to spot a few things which concern her.

In the meantime, Darren threatens Luka to stay quiet, but Stevie grows suspicious about his intentions, which only increase when she notices nail marks on Luka's arm.

5. Stevie and Adi team up to protect Luka

Overhearing Stevie share her concerns, Adi suggests that the situation with Luka could be a safeguarding matter.

Correctly suspecting that Darren could be dangerous, Stevie and Adi move Luka from his cubicle in a bid to keep him safe.

Alone with Stevie and Adi, Luka is initially unwilling to talk about Darren but does reveal the blood under his fingernails, confirming Stevie's suspicions.

6. Faith makes a distressing discovery

Faith is relieved to be reunited with Luka, until Stevie tells her about Darren. Faith is initially furious with Stevie for probing Luka and involving Adi, but eventually understands the importance of Luka speaking up.

Faith is devastated when Luka tells her what happened with Darren in the car, and blames herself for what happened.

7. Teddy learns a secret about Sah

As their shift continues, Teddy tries to probe Sah about their dad being in rehab but is repeatedly shut down.

They are stopped in their tracks, however, when Bill's pain worsens and he decides to drive himself to hospital, only to find himself involved in the accident with Darren and Luka.

Sah and Teddy come to Bill's rescue, but he grows increasingly confused and is convinced he's going to die.

At the ED, Dylan berates Sah for not bringing Bill in the first time and explains that his wife is dead – Bill has Alzheimer's.

8. Sah opens up to Teddy

Teddy is quick to defend Sah for the mistake but they kick themselves for not realising what was happening sooner.

Sadly, Bill dies just before his son arrives and Sah takes it upon themself to break the news.

Afterwards, Teddy finally gets Sah to talk about their dad, who, it transpires, spent months in rehab following a stroke.

Sah further reveals they've been independently caring for their dad since they were 15, much to Teddy's admiration.

9. Faith and Stevie make amends

As Faith blames herself for what happened with Luka, Stevie puts their recent differences aside to be there for her friend.

She tells Faith that none of this is her fault and implores her to grieve properly for Lev, instead of constantly running away from her problems.

Emboldened by the support, Faith promises Luka that everything will be okay, her friendship with Stevie now seemingly back on track.

Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday, February 19 on BBC One.

