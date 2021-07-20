9 New Cases At The Tokyo Olympics 2020 On Tuesday

The Organising Committee of the Olympics added 9 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The coach of Czech Republic's beach volleyball team, Simon Nausch, tested positive for COVID-19. 71 people, who have been accredited for the Olympics, have now tested positive for the virus in the month of July.

"Due to previous cases in our team, we tried to be extremely careful, unfortunately it did not work. But I'm really glad I'm in isolation before I can jeopardize someone else's participation in the games," said Nausch.

Kara Eaker, an American gymnast, and Ondřej Perušič, Czech beach volleyball player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

Eaker stayed at a training camp in Chiba prefecture while Perušič was staying at the Olympic Village in Tokyo. The duo will be quarantined for 14 days. The duration of quarantine will include all three of Perušič’s group stage matches. He and his partner David Schweiner were placed in Group B of the Men’s Volleyball event which is scheduled to be played at the Shiokaze Park.

Other cases reported across Japan include contractors and volunteers of the Tokyo Olympics.

The daily update of the list on the official website of the event included the first instance of a volunteer testing positive for the virus.

