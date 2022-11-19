9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com
John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
You may also like
Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?
Russia has spent a 'substantial portion' of its advanced missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy grid
Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats